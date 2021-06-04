Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 472 new coronavirus cases

20 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 472 new coronavirus cases, down 36 from Thursday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 455.

People in their 20s (132 cases) and their 30s (99) accounted for the highest numbers, while 46 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 62, down five from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,198, down 29 from Thursday.

Among other prefectures, Okinawa reported 247 cases, Aichi 266, Hokkaido 203 and Hyogo 75.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

The headline of this article says

Tokyo reports 472 new coronavirus cases..

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 508 new coronavirus cases, down 36 from Thursday.....

please explain to me this.

6 ( +6 / -0 )

It is a typo. Sorry about that.

Rocket lees appears to be the place to get vaccinated. Free beers with every jab.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Starbucks

He he, sorry for confusion, it’s rocket speed. Was typing whilst waiting for my coffee in a charming cafe in Namba Walk.

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

@ ffs

All good man. Keep up the good work and enjoy your coffee.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Different prefectures have different criteria as to what is considered “hospitalized with serious conditions” but if the national number is in fact 1,198 how can only 64 of those (less than 6%) be in the largest densely populated city in the country where we see everyday on tv even that people out and about keeps growing? It seems a bit statistically impossible!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I predict fitter falls into the numbers are insignificant as we see the vaccines being administered at rocket Lee’s.

I have nothing to do with with the vaccinations.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

consistence low! we are beating covid BACK!

-5 ( +1 / -6 )

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 62

Whole Japan is 385 (~0.0003% of the population or 1 per 328,051) with an average age of 64 :

80s : 83 70s : 128 60s : 91 50s : 55 40s : 28

No one below 40s in serious condition.

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

@FtGuy2017

useless numbers as usual (ie a positivity rate based on test numbers is more accurate than cases compared to the whole population)

1 ( +1 / -0 )

It’s just numbers. It’s not like you need a degree in “Business & Economics”.

(According to this afternoon’s ‘news’, even pandas can help with those.)

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Where’s the civility here? @Reckless 5:47pm

- “How about Stardicks?.. the headline/article has a typo...even the writer doesn't give a sheetz anymore. Let's wait and see how the run up is handled by the China media.” -

“There are 2 “bullet points” now @6:08pm but no data.” -

Let’s just maintain order and be patient.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

