The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 472 new coronavirus cases, down 36 from Thursday.
The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 455.
People in their 20s (132 cases) and their 30s (99) accounted for the highest numbers, while 46 cases were aged 60 and over.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 62, down five from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,198, down 29 from Thursday.
Among other prefectures, Okinawa reported 247 cases, Aichi 266, Hokkaido 203 and Hyogo 75.
Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
20 Comments
Login to comment
Rivera
The headline of this article says
Tokyo reports 472 new coronavirus cases..
The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 508 new coronavirus cases, down 36 from Thursday.....
please explain to me this.
Moderator
It is a typo. Sorry about that.
Starbucks
Rocket lees appears to be the place to get vaccinated. Free beers with every jab.
falseflagsteve
Starbucks
He he, sorry for confusion, it’s rocket speed. Was typing whilst waiting for my coffee in a charming cafe in Namba Walk.
Starbucks
@ ffs
All good man. Keep up the good work and enjoy your coffee.
Stephan
Different prefectures have different criteria as to what is considered “hospitalized with serious conditions” but if the national number is in fact 1,198 how can only 64 of those (less than 6%) be in the largest densely populated city in the country where we see everyday on tv even that people out and about keeps growing? It seems a bit statistically impossible!
Rocket Lees
NipponGlory
consistence low! we are beating covid BACK!
FtGuy2017
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 62
Whole Japan is 385 (~0.0003% of the population or 1 per 328,051) with an average age of 64 :
80s : 83 70s : 128 60s : 91 50s : 55 40s : 28
No one below 40s in serious condition.
https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
gakinotsukai
@FtGuy2017
useless numbers as usual (ie a positivity rate based on test numbers is more accurate than cases compared to the whole population)
snowymountainhell
It’s just numbers. It’s not like you need a degree in “Business & Economics”.
(According to this afternoon’s ‘news’, even pandas can help with those.)
snowymountainhell
Where’s the civility here? @Reckless 5:47pm
Let’s just maintain order and be patient.