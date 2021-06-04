Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 472 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 2,595

22 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 472 new coronavirus cases, down 36 from Thursday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 455.

People in their 20s (132 cases) and their 30s (99) accounted for the highest numbers, while 46 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 62, down five from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,198, down 29 from Thursday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 2,595. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Aichi (266), Okinawa (247), Kanagawa (234), Hokkaido (203), Osaka (189), Chiba (121), Saitama (102), Fukuoka (79), Hyogo (75), Hiroshima (59), Ibaraki (45), Kyoto (44) and Shiga (41).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 80.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

22 Comments
Login to comment

The headline of this article says

Tokyo reports 472 new coronavirus cases..

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 508 new coronavirus cases, down 36 from Thursday.....

please explain to me this.

6 ( +7 / -1 )

It is a typo. Sorry about that.

Rocket lees appears to be the place to get vaccinated. Free beers with every jab.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Starbucks

He he, sorry for confusion, it’s rocket speed. Was typing whilst waiting for my coffee in a charming cafe in Namba Walk.

-6 ( +2 / -8 )

@ ffs

All good man. Keep up the good work and enjoy your coffee.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Different prefectures have different criteria as to what is considered “hospitalized with serious conditions” but if the national number is in fact 1,198 how can only 64 of those (less than 6%) be in the largest densely populated city in the country where we see everyday on tv even that people out and about keeps growing? It seems a bit statistically impossible!

1 ( +2 / -1 )

I predict fitter falls into the numbers are insignificant as we see the vaccines being administered at rocket Lee’s.

I have nothing to do with with the vaccinations.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

consistence low! we are beating covid BACK!

-12 ( +1 / -13 )

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 62

Whole Japan is 385 (~0.0003% of the population or 1 per 328,051) with an average age of 64 :

80s : 83 70s : 128 60s : 91 50s : 55 40s : 28

No one below 40s in serious condition.

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

-4 ( +2 / -6 )

@FtGuy2017

useless numbers as usual (ie a positivity rate based on test numbers is more accurate than cases compared to the whole population)

1 ( +2 / -1 )

It’s just numbers. It’s not like you need a degree in “Business & Economics”.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

@gakinotsukai, the numbers I wrote are nothing relative to test, they are the ACTUAL numbers of people hospitalized @ today's date with serious conditions as reported in the linked URL data page I posted, I calculated myself the relative % to the global population of Japan, that's all..

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

I calculated myself the relative % to the global population of Japan, that's all..

This is the perspective i actually criticize. It is not an objective approach.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Awesome numbers right on queue for the Olympics...

-5 ( +1 / -6 )

Yeah, numbers a little down again and everybody is cheering.

Get ready for a serious lock-down once those "games" are finished and over!

Of course this all depends again on what the government tries to sell!

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Wouldn’t buy anything from this government @klausdorth 6:34pm.,..

“Of course this all depends again on what the government tries to sell!” -

...particularly, these daily ‘numbers’. Would you?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

How many tests?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Really no point in giving out the daily numbers as we no longer can't see the manipulation by the jgove especially Tokyo.

Toyo Keizai used to provide a full breakdown for Tokyo but a not long ago they were informed that they would no longer be provided with a breakdown of public, private, hospital, university testing only a very late total.

This way we can no longer see that people are mostly having to pay to be tested on their own and why last Sunday the testing had dropped to just 1,500 in Tokyo.

So now we cannot notice that the government has cut testing and even more are having to pay to be tested.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Osaka numbers below 200, well done everyone!

I would like to point out to everyone that there is no proof of any manipulation of positive results, Severe cases or deaths by the Japanese government. Things are quickly getting back to normal, let’s enjoy together and get back into our old routines.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Well, all prefectural schools in Okinawa, and the majority of municipal JHS and ES will be off for the next two weeks, as cases of children testing positive has increased dramatically(Until June 20th)

While they dont have, for the most part, any serious symptoms, they ARE infecting members of their households and there has been a huge increase in "family" related infections.

Hospital "bed rates" are at, according to some news reports, either at 99.5% or over 100% depending upon the locations.

The prefecture is asking all major department stores, of which there are near 40 on the main island of Okinawa alone, to close on the weekends, until the 20.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

 I would like to point out to everyone that there is no proof of any manipulation of positive results, Severe cases or deaths by the Japanese government.

You state this with such certainty like you "know". Or are your speculating and trying to make it sound like a fact?

You have no proof they are either.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Yubaru

I’m not the one claiming there is deception involved in the figures, that’s for doubters to provide evidence for. Im not speculating anything, the figures are there in black and white fo all to see.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 24-30

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 31-June 6

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #133: Japanese Nurseries Encourage Positivity

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

From Batsu To Maru: Japan’s Shift In Attitude Toward Untying the Knot

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Learning Japanese Calligraphy

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipes: Umeshu

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #132: Rats Biting Cats and Other Japanese Proverbs

GaijinPot Blog

Kyushu

GaijinPot Travel

Chubu

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Recipe: Nana-Berry-Cherry Smoothie Bowl

Savvy Tokyo