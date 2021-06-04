Tokyo reports 472 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 2,595

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 472 new coronavirus cases, down 36 from Thursday.
The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 455.
People in their 20s (132 cases) and their 30s (99) accounted for the highest numbers, while 46 cases were aged 60 and over.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 62, down five from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,198, down 29 from Thursday.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 2,595. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Aichi (266), Okinawa (247), Kanagawa (234), Hokkaido (203), Osaka (189), Chiba (121), Saitama (102), Fukuoka (79), Hyogo (75), Hiroshima (59), Ibaraki (45), Kyoto (44) and Shiga (41).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 80.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
22 Comments
Login to comment
Rivera
The headline of this article says
Tokyo reports 472 new coronavirus cases..
The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 508 new coronavirus cases, down 36 from Thursday.....
please explain to me this.
Moderator
It is a typo. Sorry about that.
Starbucks
Rocket lees appears to be the place to get vaccinated. Free beers with every jab.
falseflagsteve
Starbucks
He he, sorry for confusion, it’s rocket speed. Was typing whilst waiting for my coffee in a charming cafe in Namba Walk.
Starbucks
@ ffs
All good man. Keep up the good work and enjoy your coffee.
Stephan
Different prefectures have different criteria as to what is considered “hospitalized with serious conditions” but if the national number is in fact 1,198 how can only 64 of those (less than 6%) be in the largest densely populated city in the country where we see everyday on tv even that people out and about keeps growing? It seems a bit statistically impossible!
Rocket Lees
NipponGlory
consistence low! we are beating covid BACK!
FtGuy2017
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 62
Whole Japan is 385 (~0.0003% of the population or 1 per 328,051) with an average age of 64 :
80s : 83 70s : 128 60s : 91 50s : 55 40s : 28
No one below 40s in serious condition.
https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
gakinotsukai
@FtGuy2017
useless numbers as usual (ie a positivity rate based on test numbers is more accurate than cases compared to the whole population)
snowymountainhell
It’s just numbers. It’s not like you need a degree in “Business & Economics”.
FtGuy2017
@gakinotsukai, the numbers I wrote are nothing relative to test, they are the ACTUAL numbers of people hospitalized @ today's date with serious conditions as reported in the linked URL data page I posted, I calculated myself the relative % to the global population of Japan, that's all..
gakinotsukai
This is the perspective i actually criticize. It is not an objective approach.
Northernlife
Awesome numbers right on queue for the Olympics...
klausdorth
Yeah, numbers a little down again and everybody is cheering.
Get ready for a serious lock-down once those "games" are finished and over!
Of course this all depends again on what the government tries to sell!
snowymountainhell
Wouldn’t buy anything from this government @klausdorth 6:34pm.,..
...particularly, these daily ‘numbers’. Would you?
hmmm1
How many tests?
Antiquesaving
Really no point in giving out the daily numbers as we no longer can't see the manipulation by the jgove especially Tokyo.
Toyo Keizai used to provide a full breakdown for Tokyo but a not long ago they were informed that they would no longer be provided with a breakdown of public, private, hospital, university testing only a very late total.
This way we can no longer see that people are mostly having to pay to be tested on their own and why last Sunday the testing had dropped to just 1,500 in Tokyo.
So now we cannot notice that the government has cut testing and even more are having to pay to be tested.
falseflagsteve
Osaka numbers below 200, well done everyone!
I would like to point out to everyone that there is no proof of any manipulation of positive results, Severe cases or deaths by the Japanese government. Things are quickly getting back to normal, let’s enjoy together and get back into our old routines.
Yubaru
Well, all prefectural schools in Okinawa, and the majority of municipal JHS and ES will be off for the next two weeks, as cases of children testing positive has increased dramatically(Until June 20th)
While they dont have, for the most part, any serious symptoms, they ARE infecting members of their households and there has been a huge increase in "family" related infections.
Hospital "bed rates" are at, according to some news reports, either at 99.5% or over 100% depending upon the locations.
The prefecture is asking all major department stores, of which there are near 40 on the main island of Okinawa alone, to close on the weekends, until the 20.
Yubaru
You state this with such certainty like you "know". Or are your speculating and trying to make it sound like a fact?
You have no proof they are either.
falseflagsteve
Yubaru
I’m not the one claiming there is deception involved in the figures, that’s for doubters to provide evidence for. Im not speculating anything, the figures are there in black and white fo all to see.