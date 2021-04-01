Tokyo reports 475 coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 2,592

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 475 new cases of the coronavirus, up 61 from Wednesday.

The number (262 men and 213 women) is the result of 10,760 tests conducted on March 29. By age group, people in their 20s (114 cases) and 30s (93) accounted for the highest number, while 108 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 44, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 380.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 2,412. Osaka reported the highest number with 616 cases, followed by Tokyo, Hyogo (199), Kanagawa (133), Saitama (132), Chiba (101), Okinawa (93), Aichi (83), Miyagi (68), Hokkaido (57), Nara (48), Nagano (32) and Ehime (29).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 14.

