Tokyo reports 475 coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 2,592

18 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 475 new cases of the coronavirus, up 61 from Wednesday.

The number (262 men and 213 women) is the result of 10,760 tests conducted on March 29. By age group, people in their 20s (114 cases) and 30s (93) accounted for the highest number, while 108 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 44, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 380.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 2,412. Osaka reported the highest number with 616 cases, followed by Tokyo, Hyogo (199), Kanagawa (133), Saitama (132), Chiba (101), Okinawa (93), Aichi (83), Miyagi (68), Hokkaido (57), Nara (48), Nagano (32) and Ehime (29).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 14.

Feels like a fourth wave is coming, and the race is with Osaka.

11 ( +14 / -3 )

Feels like a fourth wave is coming, and the race is with Osaka.

Tokyo will by far “lose” this race, no chance the numbers are “allowed” to increase in Tokyo, with the Olympics a few months ahead.

18 ( +18 / -0 )

Yesterday : 414 positives on 1724 tests

Today : 475 positives on 10760 tests

That is so not realistic.

14 ( +17 / -3 )

@Kyakusenbi,

Yes, it’s here. I wasn’t hoping or wishing for it, but, just as predictably as last year, it has inevitably come nonetheless. It’s the same cycle as last year: parties, Hanami, more parties, and the predictable boom. Please see my comment of March 12.

Everybody, hope you all stay safe and comfortable in your own ways!

9 ( +10 / -1 )

I have been going nuts working remotely and was thinking of going into the office just for a change of scenery. I might want to rethink that.....

10 ( +10 / -0 )

from 24% positive rate to 4% positive rate overnight? There's no way unless they are actively running tests only on people with no fever or other systems to try to make the numbers better.

Are they just throwing darts at a board to decide what to report the next day?

7 ( +9 / -2 )

from 24% positive rate to 4% positive rate overnight? There's no way unless they are actively running tests only on people with no fever or other systems to try to make the numbers better.

Are they just throwing darts at a board to decide what to report the next day?

Are they just throwing darts at a board to decide what to report the next day?

I believe most numbers for a day are actually based on tests the day before, regardless of what they say. So Sunday, which is likely based on Saturday's testing is always the 2nd lowest of the week. The lowest is always Monday, based on Sunday's tests.

So I think we are at the 5-7% positive rate for the actual tested people, of course, most people are NOT tested. For example, you can be sitting next to a colleague coughing up his lungs all day long, but as long as he wore a mask around his chin, you are not considered a close contact, and won't get a free test.

0 ( +4 / -4 )

@Zoro:

April 1 results are from March 29th. My doctor told me the same today.

Walk into any clinic and you will be asked the same questions at each one. That is how they know who to test and whom not to waste time on. There are a lot less older people in clinics these days to basically socialize. That is a plus.

4 ( +6 / -2 )

April 1 results are from March 29th. My doctor told me the same today.

Ok, so how do you explain the 25% positive rate one day and 5% the next day?

-1 ( +3 / -4 )

April 1 results are from March 29th. My doctor told me the same today.

You spoke with your doctor in the last 2 hours that the Apr 1 numbers were announced?

-1 ( +3 / -4 )

I wonder how many non-covid hospitalisations there right now. A few of my friends have been hospitalized recently with viruses, not covid related. One was quite severe and he wears a mask and uses alcohol etc...

1 ( +2 / -1 )

i started to see more 'visitors' around akihabara and ueno recently. is this a coincidence once again we are seeing up of covid? hmmmm

-5 ( +1 / -6 )

@Zoroto:

Yes I did talk to my doctor at 4:45pm today. The time is stamped on my receipt for picking up a prescription.

Quite easy to explain the differences in percentages. It was 20% higher on one day over the other. That is simple math.

I find it refreshing that they only test those with systems consistant with possibly being infected. That is why all clinics ask the same questions when you approach the desk while giving your health insurance card. You do have to have a good grasp of Japanese however.

-4 ( +2 / -6 )

How does the number man do it. He is a magician.

Six times the number of tests as yesterday but only 60 more case found. It is the same kind of thing every week more tests less tests the results of positive tests are always in line with each other. Couldn’t possibly have 6 times more cases found or even double.

This can only be described as magic. As it could not be fixing the numbers for the sake of the Olympics could it.

5 ( +7 / -2 )

This can only be described as magic. As it could not be fixing the numbers for the sake of the Olympics could it.

Absolutely not, Japan has unique " honesty" mindo....everybody knows that ...so ..there you go.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Ok, so how do you explain the 25% positive rate one day and 5% the next day?

@Zoroto - A question I've been asking for a long time. A daily swing from 5% to 25% based on patients showing symptoms meeting the stringent guidelines to warrant a test just doesn't make sense.

Quite easy to explain the differences in percentages. It was 20% higher on one day over the other. That is simple math.

@Kyakusenbi - Simple math!! LOL. Try 500% higher!

4 ( +4 / -0 )

@Zoroto

I believe most numbers for a day are actually based on tests the day before, regardless of what they say

At least someone understands.

I have been saying that since the fall and the 3 days gap is just the way to report. This gap was true at the beginning but not anymore, for the last six months. The way to report has just been kept but most results do come within one day, sometimes two. My thoughts were confirmed on the J tv.

Easy to understand as positive cases are low on Monday, following the weekend. In no way, it can be a sudden positive rate jumping five fold or the opposite.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Too many have said it!

Still too many deny it!

It will get worse with the upcoming golden week, if not before that.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

