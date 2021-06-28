Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 476 new coronavirus cases

4 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 476 new coronavirus cases, up 159 from Monday.

People in their 20s (136 cases) and their 30s (83) accounted for the highest numbers.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 43, up two from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 552, down 12 from Monday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

They better hope that there aren't many Delta variants within these positives, otherwise the Japanese Olympic team may have to live by tougher rules. ('Japan eyes tougher Olympics rules for Delta variant-hit countries')

3 ( +5 / -2 )

The 10th straight day that Tokyo numbers are higher than 7 days earlier.

4 ( +7 / -3 )

Pleased getting my first shot Thursday. 44 days from peak efficacy.

0 ( +3 / -3 )

@mod: I didn't want to be moderated . Please remove my comment entirely. I was very polite to Zoroto. Odd to edit me.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Speaking of mods, I notice that someone got the mod treatment for saying something like (it was the first comment) “the Japan apologists will come along soon and tell us that Japan has eradicated Corona except for Tokyo which doesn’t count and numbers are going down everywhere”.

I don’t see how that is off topic. It is likely true. It pertains to the subject of the article. And it does not name names.

Little sensitive, aren’t we?

0 ( +2 / -2 )

