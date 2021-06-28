Tokyo reports 476 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 476 new coronavirus cases, up 159 from Monday.
People in their 20s (136 cases) and their 30s (83) accounted for the highest numbers.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 43, up two from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 552, down 12 from Monday.
Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.
HBJ
They better hope that there aren't many Delta variants within these positives, otherwise the Japanese Olympic team may have to live by tougher rules. ('Japan eyes tougher Olympics rules for Delta variant-hit countries')
Zoroto
The 10th straight day that Tokyo numbers are higher than 7 days earlier.
theResident
Pleased getting my first shot Thursday. 44 days from peak efficacy.
theResident
Some dude
