Tokyo reports 476 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 476 new coronavirus cases, up 159 from Monday.

People in their 20s (136 cases) and their 30s (83) accounted for the highest numbers.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 43, up two from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 552, down 12 from Monday.

