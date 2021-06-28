Tokyo reports 476 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 1,381

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 476 new coronavirus cases, up 159 from Monday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 494.9.

People in their 20s (136 cases) and their 30s (83) accounted for the highest numbers.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 43, up two from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 552, down 12 from Monday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 1,381. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (181), Osaka (101), Chiba (92), Okinawa (84), Saitama (76), Aichi (49), Ibaraki (26) and Fukuoka (26).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 30.

