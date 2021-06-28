Tokyo reports 476 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 1,381

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 476 new coronavirus cases, up 159 from Monday.
The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 494.9.
People in their 20s (136 cases) and their 30s (83) accounted for the highest numbers.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 43, up two from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 552, down 12 from Monday.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 1,381. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (181), Osaka (101), Chiba (92), Okinawa (84), Saitama (76), Aichi (49), Ibaraki (26) and Fukuoka (26).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 30.
16 Comments
HBJ
They better hope that there aren't many Delta variants within these positives, otherwise the Japanese Olympic team may have to live by tougher rules. ('Japan eyes tougher Olympics rules for Delta variant-hit countries')
Zoroto
The 10th straight day that Tokyo numbers are higher than 7 days earlier.
klausdorth
Up we go again!
I said it before, I say it again - this doesn't look good at all!
Antiquesaving
No,no,no, this is not possible yesterday we were told by those that know better than all, that Covid is beat, it's over the numbers are Down how can it be today they are up by 159. (Ok fained surprises)
Oh right it's Tuesday, Tokyo private labs opened back up yesterday!
Oh and Osaka is up by 61 to 101 more than double yesterday's cases.
xamurai
Stop working! Cases are up because people are working. There must be no one walking in Tokyo. It must be locked down. Stay Home. Save Lives. Don't Move...
tooheysnew
you’re a genius ! Nobody else predicted that the numbers would go up again
Blacklabel
So the numbers increasing supports still holding the Olympics....how?
I do know it will support no alcohol again, somehow.
ifd66
Has anyone seen any information about the delta variant cases in Japan?
Seems there is very little mention, if any, about this important point.
gogogo
Please report on how many people they tested?
If you are only testing people with symptoms then 30-40% that don't show symptoms make your figures 30-40% lower than reported.
daito_hak
You stay home and don't move. Let us know how it goes.
Sven Asai
@ifd66 Probably ,like in many other countries, there is not a complete genetic sequencing done here or one with enough data for having a statistical relevance based on enough data. I’ve heard, only UK and Denmark have the lab capacity and expertise to do that in higher numbers. But I just found that -NichiTeleNews24- and have let it run through the website translation…
(Professor Nishiura of Kyoto University and others presented data on future expansion forecasts at an expert meeting of the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare on the 23rd. The data predict that Delta will account for more than half of all infected people in the country early next month and 68.9% on the 23rd, when the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics will take place.)
Tristis Quepe
Now that half the comments have been removed for telling the truth about the trolls and apologists, I bet their posts will mysteriously appear any moment now, thus validating my theory: mods / apologists = Clark Kent / Superman. Screenshot this and see if I’m wrong.