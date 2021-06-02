Tokyo reports 487 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 487 new coronavirus cases, up 16 from Tuesday.

People in their 20s (146 cases) and their 40s (92) accounted for the highest numbers, while 67 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 73, up three from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,284, down 39 from Tuesday.

Among other prefectures, Okinawa reported 297 cases, Aichi 287, Hyogo 104 and Gifu 74.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

