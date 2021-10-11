Tokyo reports 49 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 49 new coronavirus cases, down 11 from Sunday and 38 down from last Monday. It is the lowest daily figure so far this year.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 62, five down from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 478, down five from Sunday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

