Tokyo reports 5,048 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 5,048 new coronavirus cases, up 1,907 from Monday and down 535 from last Tuesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 15, down one from Monday, health officials said.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (2,132), Hyogo (1,580), Chiba (1,491), Okinawa (1,418), Kagoshima (974), Gifu (752), Kyoto (627), Oita (565), Gunma (562), Okayama (546), Nagano (544), Fukushima (472), Miyazaki (454), Ehime (404), Kagawa (354), Mie (341), Niigata (340), Akita (339), Iwate (291), Yamaguchi (231), Wakayama (218), Shimane (208), Kochi (205) and Yamagata (200).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

