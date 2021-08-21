Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo reports 5,074 coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 5,074 new coronavirus cases, down 331 from Friday, and 20 fewer than last Saturday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 270, three down from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 1,888, up 72 from Friday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 270, three down from Friday

Did something change how they report these numbers? Not admitting people into the hospitals? It's very strange that 5000+ cases for 4 days in a row and the national numbers increasing steadily, the Tokyo numbers are flat.

5 ( +6 / -1 )

I wonder if in Tokyo if you can even see a doctor for any reason? I was refused a doctor appointment twice now unrelated to coronavirus. Very troubling times.

5 ( +6 / -1 )

Figures for people waiting for hospital beds? Figures for numbers of hospitalisations, not just severe cases? Figures for people on oxygen at home? Figures for people sick in hotels? Average time for Covid patients in ambulances to gain admission to a hospital? Numbers of deaths at home?

The age breakdowns are okay to keep giving, but you need to give more information please Japan Today.

Although deaths are slightly trending up in many prefectures, at least in Tokyo it could be that the increase in rates of infection is slowing down a little bit. Too early to say if the curve is being flattened, but let's see what happens to the 7 day averages of new cases over the next week.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Yes, numbers are flat like the brains of Japanese Government members.

Oh, just to add some numbers : during the last 7 days, 145,653 infections were reported nationwide and 47,681 needed hospitalizations (medical treatment), that's 32%.

Regarding Tokyo, 6 deaths are reported : 3 persons 80s, 1 person 70s, 1 person 50s and 1 person 30s (dead in July 28).

Nationwide, there are 193,355 hospitalizazions (up 12,249 in one day).

I am still trying to understand what Japan leader is trying to achieve.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Today number at 5074. For whole week last week no was 29,618 versus this week total number is at 33,033   - an increase of 11.5% - this is with the limited testing in Tokyo.

On two related news about how bad the situation is in Tokyo below - 

NHK news about “Over 60% of COVID patients denied hospitalization” - link below

https://www3.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/en/news/20210820_14/

Sad state of affairs - sentence from this article - “The sources also say that among 845 cases of hospitalization, it took three to five hours for patients to arrive at hospitals in 159 cases and more than five hours in 121 cases.”

Another news on Asahi - “Less than 10% of Tokyo patients with COVID-19 in hospital” - link below 

https://www.asahi.com/ajw/articles/14422750

Key sentence from this article - “Tokyo's medical care structure is so overwhelmed by the novel coronavirus pandemic that less than 10 percent of COVID-19 patients in the capital can be accommodated in hospitals for treatment.”

These two articles show really how bad the situation is in Tokyo. Please be safe and take care everyone!!!

4 ( +5 / -1 )

@Zoroto// @Reckless

Please see my above post with two articles from NHK and Asahi - explains the mystery of why Tokyo serious cases are flat or reducing....

1 ( +1 / -0 )

 “Less than 10% of Tokyo patients with COVID-19 in hospital”

Less than 10% CAN GET IN to the Hospitals.

Top story on here is Taliban with Tokyo count being under the fold as they say or "Burying the Lead"

If the comments are still unlocked in a few hours I'd be shocked.

Biggest social welfare topic since I have lived in Japan ad the keep censoring the feedback (comments)

Pretty sad. Not shocking though. Which is sad itself. To EXPECT censorship.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

