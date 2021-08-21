Tokyo reports 5,074 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 5,074 new coronavirus cases, down 331 from Friday, and 20 fewer than last Saturday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 270, three down from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 1,888, up 72 from Friday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

