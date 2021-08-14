Tokyo reports 5,094 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 5,094 new coronavirus cases, down 679 from Friday.

People in their 20s (1,568 cases), their 30s (1,079) and their 40s (824) accounted for the highest numbers, while 739 cases were aged under 19.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was a record high 245, up 18 from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 1,521, up 43 from Friday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

