Tokyo reports 5,220 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 5,220 new coronavirus cases, down 1,577 from Saturday and down 2,806 from last Sunday.

By age group, 937 cases were in their 20s, 981 in their 30s and 846 in their 40s, while 732 were aged between 10 and 19, and 867 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 17, unchanged from Saturday, health officials said.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Kanagawa (3,234), Hokkaido (2,113), Chiba (1,911), Aichi (1,854), Hyogo (1,598), Okinawa (1,315), Hiroshima (1,085), Ibaraki (971), Kyoto (854), Shizuoka (804), Nagano (736), Kagoshima (662), Niigata (601), Mie (523), Okayama (577), Miyazaki (548), Kumamoto (475), Fukushima (446), Shiga (439), Tochigi (420), Miyagi (415), Nara (410), Gifu (361), Kagawa (354), Gunma (349), Nagasaki (346), Iwate (340), Aomori (294), Oita (274), Ishikawa (270), Saga (248), Akita (247), Wakayama (246), Ehime (197), Yamaguchi (192), Yamagata (185) and Fukui (181).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

© Japan Today