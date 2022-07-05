Coronavirus cases in Tokyo soar to 5,302

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 5,302 new coronavirus cases, up 2,530 from Monday and up 2,788 from last Tuesday. It was the first time since April 28 that the number has topped 5,000.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is seven, up one from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 60, down two from Monday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Okinawa (2,266), Hyogo (1,595), Kagoshima (791), Shimane (a record high 755), Kyoto (679), Ehime (a record high 582), Gifu (565), Hokkaido (561), Oita (504), Hiroshima (359), Gunma (319), Yamaguchi (306), Aomori (305), Mie (302), Miyazaki (285), Wakayama (279), Nagano (267), Tochigi (236), Okayama (231), Kochi (223), Tottori (204), Niigata (191), Toyama (184), Ibaraki (181), Kagawa (178), Fukushima (178),

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

