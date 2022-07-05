Coronavirus cases in Tokyo soar to 5,302

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 5,302 new coronavirus cases, up 2,530 from Monday and up 2,788 from last Tuesday. It was the first time since April 28 that the number has topped 5,000.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is seven, up one from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 60, down two from Monday.
Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Okinawa (2,266), Hyogo (1,595), Kagoshima (791), Shimane (a record high 755), Kyoto (679), Ehime (a record high 582), Gifu (565), Hokkaido (561), Oita (504), Hiroshima (359), Gunma (319), Yamaguchi (306), Aomori (305), Mie (302), Miyazaki (285), Wakayama (279), Nagano (267), Tochigi (236), Okayama (231), Kochi (223), Tottori (204), Niigata (191), Toyama (184), Ibaraki (181), Kagawa (178), Fukushima (178),
Good
Soaring like an eagle!
Good
People who couldn't use KDDI stopped staring at their phones and started interacting with each other, leading to the spread. Never talk to a human again, ever.
daito_hak
Here we go again with another round of hysteria.
Pickle
Still half of the daily average from two months ago but defijitrly moving in the wrong direction. Not liking that upswing. Let's hope cases round off and start to fall again soon.
Wouldn't be very surprised if jgov decided to drop all tourism border requirements in the next weeks regardless, as some other countries did when cases were still climbing.
anon99999
Once the election is over , no one wants to disrupt that. Japan should go back to lockdown, close the restaurants and bars etc as this is proven to protect the country from COVID . Meanwhile Quarantine should be reintroduced at the borders for foreigners as clearly the current measures don’t work and somehow omicron 4 and 5 have gotten in to the country and are taking hold. Maybe no tourists should ever be allowed even on north Korean style packages. Probably the 1000 or so of those who came in on those tours are responsible for the new wave
painkiller
HUGE JUMP in numbers.
Okinawa is especially troubling.
The next wave is coming soon, and will hit all of Japan extremely hard.
Mask on, stay in!
The Apartment
These figures are nothing compared with say the UK, and! Japanese tourists are allowed to come to the UK and take COVID back home with them!!
Elvis is here
Very disappointing news. Elvis was hoping things were coming to an end. Looks like I'll need to stop sitting next to people on the train again.
David
@anon9999 but what you're saying? 300 people entered and they certainly weren't in Tokyo. Maybe it is you Japanese tourists who go out, come to our Europe without restrictions and when you return to your xenophobic country you spread the virus. You are doomed to fail ..
Elvis is here
Whats the source of this finger-licking prophecy?
Northernlife
Up up and away we go...
Seigi
Soar high to the skies above! And it won't change the fact that life has already moved on to most of us.