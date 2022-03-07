Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 5,374 new coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 5,374 new coronavirus cases, down 3,915 from Sunday and down 4,258 from last Monday.

By age group, 819 cases were in their 20s, 842 in their 30s and 848 in their 40s, while 716 were aged between 10 and 19, and 1,091 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 69, down two from Sunday, health officials said.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Aichi (2,198), Fukui (559), Okayama (366), Gifu (363), Mie (343), Gunma (308), Ishikawa (290), Okinawa (278), Fukushima (249), Toyama (237), Niigata (232), Oita (230), Nagano (222), Yamaguchi (184), Kagawa (179), Iwate (168), Nagasaki (168), Tokushima (164) and Yamagata (155).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

Wow! Almost halved in a single day.

I know these are Sunday's numbers, but the trend is well and truly heading in the right direction.

