People walk past a sign in Tokyo's Shibuya district, announcing the extended state of emergency in the capital until Sept 12. Photo: KYODO
national

Tokyo reports 5,386 new coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 5,386 new coronavirus cases, up 1,009 from Tuesday, and 1,186 more than last Wednesday.

People in their 20s (1,661 cases), their 30s (1,137) and their 40s (892) accounted for the highest numbers, while 757 cases were aged under 19.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 275, one down from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 1,716, up 70 from Tuesday.

Elsewhere, prefectures reporting record high numbers were Aichi (1,227), Hyogo (1,088), Okinawa (761), Gifu (338), Gunma (314), Okayama (307), Mie (276), Oita (162), Nagano (152), Miyazaki (125), Toyama (121) and Yamaguchi (105).

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

Today number at 5,386 - this number is 1,186 more than last week (last week number was 4200).

All across many places reporting record high numbers since the start of pandemic today - Hyogo reports record high number number of 1088, crossing 1000 for first time, Osaka reports record high number crossing 2000 first time, Aichi reports record high number of 1227 crossing 1000 for first time, Fukuoka reports a record high number at 1253 - national reported number today is going to be very high for sure

Up, up and away!

