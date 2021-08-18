Tokyo reports 5,386 new coronavirus cases

People walk past a sign in Tokyo's Shibuya district, announcing the extended state of emergency in the capital until Sept 12.

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 5,386 new coronavirus cases, up 1,009 from Tuesday, and 1,186 more than last Wednesday.

People in their 20s (1,661 cases), their 30s (1,137) and their 40s (892) accounted for the highest numbers, while 757 cases were aged under 19.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 275, one down from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 1,716, up 70 from Tuesday.

Elsewhere, prefectures reporting record high numbers were Aichi (1,227), Hyogo (1,088), Okinawa (761), Gifu (338), Gunma (314), Okayama (307), Mie (276), Oita (162), Nagano (152), Miyazaki (125), Toyama (121) and Yamaguchi (105).

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

© Japan Today