Tokyo reports 5,387 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 5,387 new coronavirus cases, down nine from Friday and down 1,410 from last Saturday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 14, unchanged from Friday, health officials said.
Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Okinawa (1,662), Hyogo (1,505), Kyoto (900), Fukushima (649), Okayama (649), Gifu (635), Mie (489), Oita (386), Kagawa (371), Ehime (283), Nara (266), Fukui (220), Yamagata (213), Yamaguchi (218) and Shimane (196).
Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
3 Comments
Login to comment
Yubaru
Well, Tokyo has had a total of a bit over 1.4 million reported cases, or roughly what, 2% of the population.
While Okinawa is now over 150,000 total reported positive cases, which is now, over 10% of the population of the prefecture.
Sanjinosebleed
14 people in hospital out of 14 million in greater Tokyo…I mean what’s the point of reporting this? Open up move on…Covid smovid! I’ve had worse colds!
Steven Mccarthy
Thousands of people in the hospital just in the prefecture of Tokyo (Tokyo is not a or the country of Japan) 14 of those on life support. Unfortunately, a steady number of new cases. I commend the jgov for keeping the public well informed that Covid is no where near over. This could go either way overnight. A dramatic increase or decrease . With the holiday week coming , it would be a good time for the anti everything. Particularly anti vax minority to get on the wagon with the vast majority. Do their individual part to help keep the stressed healthcare system from collapse. Healthcare is an integral part of business and employment in Japan. These Drs , nurses , receptionists… everyone who works so hard to help cure , or keep people comfortable…. Even some of those (the minority) who don’t deserve it… but the healthcare system workers in all jobs need a much needed break . Perhaps the jgov could have several meetings…. Devise a sound and scientific plan to slowly open up the borders to international tourism. But do it in a kind of “tiered” system. #1) Only the vaccinated. #2) Start with healthcare workers 1st. They need a vacation. #3) Set up a “Covid internet police force.” Anyone who has ever posted anti anything as related to Covid, anti mitigation, anti vax, anti masks, anti anything at all to any social platform be banned from entry . Note : whining on and on about non existent restrictions would qualify for an entry ban . Then if scientific data from JAPAN supports a further relaxing of border controls, then slowly move in that direction.
Monty
#3) Set up a “Covid internet police force.” Anyone who has ever posted anti anything as related to Covid, anti mitigation, anti vax, anti masks, anti anything at all to any social platform be banned from entry . Note : whining on and on about non existent restrictions would qualify for an entry ban
I heard already a lot of BS in my life.
But this definitively belongs to the top three!