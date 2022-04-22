Tokyo reports 5,387 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 5,387 new coronavirus cases, down nine from Friday and down 1,410 from last Saturday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 14, unchanged from Friday, health officials said.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Okinawa (1,662), Hyogo (1,505), Kyoto (900), Fukushima (649), Okayama (649), Gifu (635), Mie (489), Oita (386), Kagawa (371), Ehime (283), Nara (266), Fukui (220), Yamagata (213), Yamaguchi (218) and Shimane (196).

