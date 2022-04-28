Tokyo reports 5,394 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 5,394 new coronavirus cases, down 658 from Wednesday and down 1,319 from last Thursday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 13, down two from Wednesday, health officials said.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (3,159), Okinawa (1,683), Hyogo (1,570), Kyoto (996), Okayama (645), Gifu (573), Niigata (510), Gunma (488), Fukushima (463), Nagano (460), Miyazaki (454), Ishikawa (434), Oita (416), Kagawa (342), Akita (302), Ehime (291), Wakayama (234), Yamagata (199) and Shimane (157).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

© Japan Today