Tokyo reports 5,394 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 5,394 new coronavirus cases, down 658 from Wednesday and down 1,319 from last Thursday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 13, down two from Wednesday, health officials said.
Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (3,159), Okinawa (1,683), Hyogo (1,570), Kyoto (996), Okayama (645), Gifu (573), Niigata (510), Gunma (488), Fukushima (463), Nagano (460), Miyazaki (454), Ishikawa (434), Oita (416), Kagawa (342), Akita (302), Ehime (291), Wakayama (234), Yamagata (199) and Shimane (157).
Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.
painkiller
Okinawa numbers still high.
It is far from over.
Rain Man
With overall numbers continuing to slow drop and talk of tourism soon to boost the economy, who couldn’t be positive these days? Very good.
Fuzzy
@painkiller
When will it be over by your definition? You do realize there is no putting this genie back in the bottle right? It's now with us for good in one shape or another. Things are not that bad right now and hopefully will stay that way or get even better over time.
Jexan
The daily cases in Tokyo has dropped over 70% since the peak in early Feb. Additionally, the number of serious cases never really got out of control and has dropped closer to the 90% mark. This is significant that while this virus is still causing infections and mild sickness, its no longer worthy of being called a pandemic. Hopefully, rational thought will take over and the Japan government will declare this endemic and lay out an aggressive plan to open the border very soon. The pressure is mounting from business and tourism industries to make this happen.
painkiller
Rain ManToday 05:06 pm JST
Not in Okinawa.
KetoCoffeeToday 05:07 pm JST
Well, certain segments of Japan's government agrees with me, hence the current entry restrictions.
FuzzyToday 05:15 pm JST
Look back one year ago, April 28, and there was a state of emergency. But Covid cases in Tokyo are about 5 times the number as one year ago today.
Tokyo did not even report 1000 cases until April 29, 2021.
Imagine if Tokyo was reporting 5000-7000 cases last April? Would the Olympics have even been held?
So at the least, let's get back to last year's low comparable numbers.
El Rata
Wen zero?
Raw Beer
This thing is over. No reason to worry about "cases"....
Fuzzy
@painkiller
It was a completely different situation and virus back then. Back then I too was calling for caution and restraint. For me, the calculus changed dramatically with omicron. Even at the beginning of omicron I was cautioning not to celebrate too early. But it is very clear now that things have changed for the better. Omicron is a far less dangerous variant. Comparing case counts between now and then is irrelevant.
painkiller
FuzzyToday 05:35 pm JST
Japan had its most deaths in a day under the Omicron umbrella.
There have been more covid related deaths since last year April compared to the February 2020-April 2021 period.
Fuzzy
@painkiller
And yet, your personal risk of dying or getting seriously ill is far lower. I know this is a hard concept for some people to grasp.
ian
More people have died, that means the risk of dying was greater
painkiller
Incredible though that Okinawa numbers are so comparably high:
Okinawa (1,683), Hyogo (1,570)
FuzzyToday 06:02 pm JST
So, with a higher number of people being infected with a less potent strain, my risk of being infected increases but risk of dying or getting seriously ill decreases?
I elect the lower risk of getting infected in the first place, because those infected do not get to choose whether they will be one of those who dies or gets seriously ill.
ianToday 06:08 pm JST
Makes sense to me and my math too.