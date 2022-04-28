Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 5,394 new coronavirus cases

11 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 5,394 new coronavirus cases, down 658 from Wednesday and down 1,319 from last Thursday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 13, down two from Wednesday, health officials said.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (3,159), Okinawa (1,683), Hyogo (1,570), Kyoto (996), Okayama (645), Gifu (573), Niigata (510), Gunma (488), Fukushima (463), Nagano (460), Miyazaki (454), Ishikawa (434), Oita (416), Kagawa (342), Akita (302), Ehime (291), Wakayama (234), Yamagata (199) and Shimane (157).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

11 Comments
Login to comment

Okinawa numbers still high.

It is far from over.

-7 ( +4 / -11 )

With overall numbers continuing to slow drop and talk of tourism soon to boost the economy, who couldn’t be positive these days? Very good.

0 ( +5 / -5 )

@painkiller

When will it be over by your definition? You do realize there is no putting this genie back in the bottle right? It's now with us for good in one shape or another. Things are not that bad right now and hopefully will stay that way or get even better over time.

4 ( +6 / -2 )

The daily cases in Tokyo has dropped over 70% since the peak in early Feb. Additionally, the number of serious cases never really got out of control and has dropped closer to the 90% mark. This is significant that while this virus is still causing infections and mild sickness, its no longer worthy of being called a pandemic. Hopefully, rational thought will take over and the Japan government will declare this endemic and lay out an aggressive plan to open the border very soon. The pressure is mounting from business and tourism industries to make this happen.

0 ( +3 / -3 )

Rain ManToday  05:06 pm JST

With overall numbers continuing to slow drop

Not in Okinawa.

KetoCoffeeToday  05:07 pm JST

Sorry Painkiller it’s over! These numbers don’t mean anything! 

Well, certain segments of Japan's government agrees with me, hence the current entry restrictions.

FuzzyToday  05:15 pm JST

@painkiller

When will it be over by your definition? You do realize there is no putting this genie back in the bottle right? 

Look back one year ago, April 28, and there was a state of emergency. But Covid cases in Tokyo are about 5 times the number as one year ago today.

Tokyo did not even report 1000 cases until April 29, 2021.

Imagine if Tokyo was reporting 5000-7000 cases last April? Would the Olympics have even been held?

So at the least, let's get back to last year's low comparable numbers.

-2 ( +3 / -5 )

Wen zero?

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 13.

This thing is over. No reason to worry about "cases"....

-3 ( +3 / -6 )

@painkiller

Look back one year ago, April 28

It was a completely different situation and virus back then. Back then I too was calling for caution and restraint. For me, the calculus changed dramatically with omicron. Even at the beginning of omicron I was cautioning not to celebrate too early. But it is very clear now that things have changed for the better. Omicron is a far less dangerous variant. Comparing case counts between now and then is irrelevant.

1 ( +4 / -3 )

FuzzyToday  05:35 pm JST

@painkiller

Look back one year ago, April 28

It was a completely different situation and virus back then. Back then I too was calling for caution and restraint. For me, the calculus changed dramatically with omicron. Even at the beginning of omicron I was cautioning not to celebrate too early. But it is very clear now that things have changed for the better. Omicron is a far less dangerous variant. Comparing case counts between now and then is irrelevant.

Japan had its most deaths in a day under the Omicron umbrella.

There have been more covid related deaths since last year April compared to the February 2020-April 2021 period.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

@painkiller

And yet, your personal risk of dying or getting seriously ill is far lower. I know this is a hard concept for some people to grasp.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

And yet, your personal risk of dying or getting seriously ill is far lower. I know this is a hard concept for some people to grasp.

More people have died, that means the risk of dying was greater

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Incredible though that Okinawa numbers are so comparably high:

Okinawa (1,683), Hyogo (1,570)

FuzzyToday  06:02 pm JST

@painkiller

And yet, your personal risk of dying or getting seriously ill is far lower. I know this is a hard concept for some people to grasp.

So, with a higher number of people being infected with a less potent strain, my risk of being infected increases but risk of dying or getting seriously ill decreases?

I elect the lower risk of getting infected in the first place, because those infected do not get to choose whether they will be one of those who dies or gets seriously ill.

ianToday  06:08 pm JST

More people have died, that means the risk of dying was greater

Makes sense to me and my math too.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Golden Week: What Are These Japanese Holidays?

GaijinPot Blog

No-bake Strawberry Shortcake: How to Make a Japanese Cake Without an Oven

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Convenient and Well-Stocked Tokyo Health Food Stores

Savvy Tokyo

Set Up Shop: How to Make an Online Store in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Cool Sales and Safety Jobs in Japan for April

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Cool Things I Learned About Japan at Ise Shrine

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Animal Symbolism of Shrines and Temples in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Apr. 25-May 1

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

5 Tokyo Fashion Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Spring 2022

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 18-24

Savvy Tokyo