Tokyo reports 5,396 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 43,003

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 5,396 new coronavirus cases, down 1,317 from Thursday and down 1,372 from last Friday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 14, down one from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 207, up five from Thursday.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 43,003. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Osaka (2,846), Hokkaido (2,845), Kanagawa (2,834), Fukuoka (2,464), Saitama (2,378), Aichi (2,366), Chiba (1,979), Hyogo (1,680), Okinawa (1,421), Ibaraki (1,049), Hiroshima (983), Kyoto (891), Kagoshima (786), Shizuoka (785), Tochigi (660), Gifu (658), Kumamoto (624), Miyagi (614), Nagano (603), Fukushima (597), Niigata (582), Okayama (574), Nagasaki (512), Mie (492), Saga (465), Gunma (463), Aomori (454), Miyazaki (434), Iwate (401), Oita (394), Shiga (392), Kagawa (372), Ishikawa (332), Ehime (287), Nara (280), Yamaguchi (248), Fukui (248), Yamagata (240), Akita (238), Shimane (219), Wakayama (212) and Kochi (175).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 51.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
vendingmachinemusic
Nice to see numbers down, but far from over.
Take off masks like the USA did too quick, and too easy to see the same pattern as they are facing.
Indeed Japan had omicron later, and the BA2 variants were merged a bit together.
stickman1760
Have u seen what is going on in Shanghai with their silly Covid Zero policy? People starving at home, riots in the streets.
remember this is what some who regularly post here were calling for; total lockdown.
would have been a disaster and now we have the proof.
justasking
Up again...
Rain Man
@justasking
stay in school kids.
Alex
ok so open up already … unless we are doing a covid zero type thing ?????
painkiller
Okinawa numbers are still extremely high.
This is not over yet.
Stay masked, stay away from non-household members, stay home.
Your walks in the park, forages into "local" restaurants and bars--that can all wait.
stickman1760
Stay home?
why? Who can afford to do that?
Monty
Up again...
stay away from non-household members, stay home.
Your walks in the park, forages into "local" restaurants and bars--that can all wait.
Complete Nonsense!
falseflagsteve
Monty
I agree old boy, I’m out and about enjoying the glorious weather every day. Just had a delicious park vindaloo at a little place near Namba. Businesses need us and our mental health becomes poor without social interaction and intercourse.
ClippetyClop
Mental fragility sounds like an underlying condition, like being not slim or young. You should take special care, get jabbed.
Rory Koelewijn
YES! Inject those kids with mRNA!
Und Schnell!!
falseflagsteve
Clippety
Not for my sake, for others who don’t look after themselves you see, because I care.
hattorikun
“Stay masked, stay away from non-household members, stay home.
Your walks in the park, forages into "local" restaurants and bars--that can all wait.”
again, complete nonsense. Use you common sense. Live your life. I walk in the park, run every morning, maskless. I eat in restaurants and go to work in the office from time to time. And I am not even vaxxed against COVID. Not yet.
Rory Koelewijn
I'm an unvaxxed rabid dog during this ''Pandemic of the Scared'', interacting with hundreds of people on a weekly basis and guess what: I'm fine!
If you want to get injected with mRNA, be my guest, but I've seen many strokes and heart attacks in my close circle (including my father) after an injection...
Rory Koelewijn
How the actual F*CK can you downvote my father having a stroke after his 2nd Pfizer injection?!
Really, you people live in a different universe...
Stonesode
Great to see social restrictions and vaccines having worked as intended to prevent healthcare collapse - now nationally as in other countries there's a downward trend and like the rest of the world further opening shouldn't be too far off in the future.
Rory Koelewijn
I know a lot of people want to think that only lowly-educated (especially Trump-supporters) are against forced mRNA injections... But no... We are highly educated and earn a lot of money... NO MASKS! NO (forced) mRNA!