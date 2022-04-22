Tokyo reports 5,396 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 43,003

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 5,396 new coronavirus cases, down 1,317 from Thursday and down 1,372 from last Friday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 14, down one from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 207, up five from Thursday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 43,003. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Osaka (2,846), Hokkaido (2,845), Kanagawa (2,834), Fukuoka (2,464), Saitama (2,378), Aichi (2,366), Chiba (1,979), Hyogo (1,680), Okinawa (1,421), Ibaraki (1,049), Hiroshima (983), Kyoto (891), Kagoshima (786), Shizuoka (785), Tochigi (660), Gifu (658), Kumamoto (624), Miyagi (614), Nagano (603), Fukushima (597), Niigata (582), Okayama (574), Nagasaki (512), Mie (492), Saga (465), Gunma (463), Aomori (454), Miyazaki (434), Iwate (401), Oita (394), Shiga (392), Kagawa (372), Ishikawa (332), Ehime (287), Nara (280), Yamaguchi (248), Fukui (248), Yamagata (240), Akita (238), Shimane (219), Wakayama (212) and Kochi (175).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 51.

