national

Tokyo reports 5,405 coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 5,405 new coronavirus cases, down 129 from Thursday.

People in their 20s (1,686 cases), their 30s (1,080) and their 40s (891) accounted for the highest numbers, while 821 cases were aged under 19.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 273, one down from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 1,816, up 51 from Thursday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

Going down, thank the lord!

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

Very much the storm before the calm at the moment.

Japan now has 50 million people who are fully vaccinated, so these numbers will start to come down as the vaccination program rolls on.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

