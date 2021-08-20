Tokyo reports 5,405 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 5,405 new coronavirus cases, down 129 from Thursday.

People in their 20s (1,686 cases), their 30s (1,080) and their 40s (891) accounted for the highest numbers, while 821 cases were aged under 19.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 273, one down from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 1,816, up 51 from Thursday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

