Tokyo reports 5,534 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 5,534 new coronavirus cases, up 148 from Wednesday, and 545 more than last Thursday.
People in their 20s (1,674 cases), their 30s (1,106) and their 40s (911) accounted for the highest numbers, while 856 cases were aged under 19.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 274, one down from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 1,765, up 49 from Wednesday.
Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.
Reckless
Like Groundhog day. Cannot breach 6,000 until after the Paralympics. Meanwhile thousands in Tokyo are waiting for a hospital bed.
Simian Lane
The situation is improving and people can take heart from that, they can be less fearful if they are the type that easily become a bundle of nerves.
Japan’s vaccine rollout, despite not being as fast as the UK or US, is one of the fastest in the world, and the general consensus among developed countries is that once roughly the 70-80 percent mark for fully vaccinated is reached, or a firm majority, and more importantly with all the elderly and vulnerable vaccinated, then you can begin to loosen restrictions and get back to normal. This is what we are already seeing in the UK and the US now, things have opened up, people are starting to enjoy some form of normalcy again, stadiums and bars and restaurants are mostly open, alcohol of course served etc.
What a vaccination usually does as well as protect you from the worst viral effects is lower the viral load you actually transmit, at the end of the day once you have been vaccinated, plus boosters too occasionally if you wish , that’s really all you can do, you’ve done your best , so not long to go for Japan now!
Don’t be too dissuaded by an uncharismatic government on the surface or all the terrible news you read with regularity, things are on the turn now purely because of the daily increase in vaccinated people. Keep up that vaccination pace !