Tokyo reports 5,534 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 5,534 new coronavirus cases, up 148 from Wednesday, and 545 more than last Thursday.

People in their 20s (1,674 cases), their 30s (1,106) and their 40s (911) accounted for the highest numbers, while 856 cases were aged under 19.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 274, one down from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 1,765, up 49 from Wednesday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

