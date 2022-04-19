Tokyo reports 5,583 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 40,893

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 5,583 new coronavirus cases, up 2,104 from Monday and down 1,339 from last Tuesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 15, unchanged from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 213, down nine from Sunday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 40,893. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Osaka (3,819), Kanagawa (2,766), Aichi (2,440), Fukuoka (2,098), Hokkaido (2,067), Saitama (1,816), Chiba (1,723), Hyogo (1,609), Okinawa (1,547), Shizuoka (802), Kagoshima (772), Hiroshima (760), Nagano (745), Tochigi (713), Gifu (711), Saga (681), Kumamoto (679), Miyagi (583), Gunma (571), Nagasaki (556), Ibaraki (549), Kyoto (525), Fukushima (504), Miyazaki (481), Okayama (472), Aomori (429), Ehime (400), Mie (395), Shiga (391), Oita (385), Kagawa (383), Niigata (371), Akiya (363), Iwate (281), Yamaguchi (249), Wakayama (247), Yamagata (203), Yamanashi (164) and Kochi (160).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 52.

