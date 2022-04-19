Tokyo reports 5,583 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 40,893

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 5,583 new coronavirus cases, up 2,104 from Monday and down 1,339 from last Tuesday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 15, unchanged from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 213, down nine from Sunday.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 40,893. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Osaka (3,819), Kanagawa (2,766), Aichi (2,440), Fukuoka (2,098), Hokkaido (2,067), Saitama (1,816), Chiba (1,723), Hyogo (1,609), Okinawa (1,547), Shizuoka (802), Kagoshima (772), Hiroshima (760), Nagano (745), Tochigi (713), Gifu (711), Saga (681), Kumamoto (679), Miyagi (583), Gunma (571), Nagasaki (556), Ibaraki (549), Kyoto (525), Fukushima (504), Miyazaki (481), Okayama (472), Aomori (429), Ehime (400), Mie (395), Shiga (391), Oita (385), Kagawa (383), Niigata (371), Akiya (363), Iwate (281), Yamaguchi (249), Wakayama (247), Yamagata (203), Yamanashi (164) and Kochi (160).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 52.
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
14 Comments
Need to stay vigilant and keep a close eye on number of infections, which is critical. As soon as any perceptible rise, shut it all down and go back to the measures that worked so well over the last 2 years.
Bye bye corona. Time we all moved on.
How many people have had their livelihoods destroyed by blocking tourism?
More than people who have had their lives ended by Covid?
More than people who have had their lives spared by blocking tourism.
What people do not realize is, as much as we don't underestimate the impact of Covid-19, we also have to consider the impact of all these social restrictions to people's mental health. Is mental health not that important? It seems that our lives are being anchored into one single disease, and we are forced to adjust to that while disregarding other aspects of our health.
No one has had their livelihood destroyed by blocking tourism in Japan. From the business owners collecting corporate welfare to the workers being paid unemployment and underemployment during the pandemic. If anyone claims their livelihoods were destroyed, that’s on them and the amount of time they spent at the Pachinko Parlors .
It’s still somewhat meaningless without knowing how many test they did. Is this close to 100% of the symptomatic? How many other zombies out there spreading their germs?
Also, how about those that don’t get tested and just quarantine at home until it’s over.
there is too much that we don’t know.
it's time to reopen border, just like rest of the world
So there is supposedly a more transmissible variant on the loose and we are witnessing what could be the most "normal" day to day life since the start of the pandemic with packed trains, offices, lunch meetings, nomikais, and weekends but the numbers are lower than when we were in a quasi soe? I'm confused as to what to believe in anymore...
It's just 15 days to slow the spread. We need to flatten the curve. Stay home. Get vaccinated. It's just 2 weeks.
Thing is that there are likely to be hundreds of thousands or maybe even millions with Covid right now. Many without symptoms most with mild cold like symptoms.
A few weeks ago there were 5 million with Covid in the UK at the same time, the population is 40% less too. You’d more than likely see those with antibodies to be far in the majority now, maybe over 80%.
Testing is pretty irrelevant now due to the contagiousness and mildness of the current variant. If a new deadlier one appeared, then certainly things may have to change.
It’s just keep going up and up. When will we see negative numbers?
@falseflagsteve
Makes sense, thanks for the input!