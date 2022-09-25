Tokyo reports 5,621 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 5,621 new coronavirus cases, up 766 from Saturday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 16, up one from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 239, up one from Saturday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (1,997) and Hyogo (1,914).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

