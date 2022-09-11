Tokyo reports 5,654 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 5,654 new coronavirus cases, down 2,096 from Sunday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 32, unchanged from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 412, down seven from Sunday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hyogo (2,277) and Hiroshima (1,811).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

