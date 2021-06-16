Tokyo reports 501 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 501 new coronavirus cases, up 164 from Tuesday.
People in their 20s (152 cases), their 40s (95) and their 30s (88) accounted for the highest numbers.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 45, unchanged from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 803, down 24 from Tuesday.
Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
10 Comments
Login to comment
falseflagsteve
Great news, severe cases falling fast and the nationwide case numbers are also on a downward trend.
Michael Machida
Looks like its going back up like a kind of increase.
hatsufred
If they admit to an increase of 164 - I wonder what the real number is !
thelonius
How many of those are the delta variant? I truly hope someone is checking that.
Reckless
Whoa! Wasn't expecting to see the north side of 500 again!
moonbloom
Of course no word on how many tests...
cleo
Not so great news if it means people stop being severe cases because they're dead.
67 covid patients died yesterday, which could mean there were around 43 new severe cases nationwide.
falseflagsteve
Cleo
Falling numbers is always great and it has been doing so far a while. Vaccines are rolling out fast, the numbers will fall further, there is no reason to be negative now.
titin
The first thing they teach at Stats 101 is how the story people want to tell us is what pushes them to publish certain numbers, and not viceversa.
The number of tests has been removed. The net number of new severe cases is not compared against the deaths of the previous day, which makes it look like everything is going rather well.
which obviously isn’t the case. One would expect more intellectual honesty from the publishers. But hey, this is why the New York Times was founded in New York and not in Tokyo. Sad.
Tristis Quepe
Can someone explain the concepts of “more” and “less” to our resident troll falseflagsteve? Today there were 501. Yesterday there were 337. That is called an “increase”.
Anyway, wonder if someone is on the phone to John Coates. “Any chance of cancelling, John? 500 people today. No? What’s that? Not even if you have five thousand deaths a day? Yes, Sir, you’re the boss”.
ian
You mean they publish different stats/data here each day depending on what story they want to tell us?
Michael Machida
After thinking about this for an entire day, it still seems to be an increase. I am not good at numbers, but when the numbers go higher, its called an increase.
falseflagsteve
Tristis
i did actually say it’s on a downward trend which mans overall. There will be daily fluctuations.
If you wish to comment to John Coates personally, you would need to do by email as he only answers his business telephone to a small amount of people.
CS
This is a big and constant problem. As the world slowly opens up, Japan will be forced to lock down the country after the “super spreader ‘ Olympics. It will create a completely new form of virus that will make all the old vaccinations obsolete. Good luck Japan and. thanks JGOV for your vision and hospitality.
Bubble Bobble
https://omatomesan.com/tokyo-covid19/
Shows the daily numbers in Tokyo per month.
A yellow highlighted number means it’s an increase from the week before,