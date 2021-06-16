Tokyo reports 501 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 501 new coronavirus cases, up 164 from Tuesday.

People in their 20s (152 cases), their 40s (95) and their 30s (88) accounted for the highest numbers.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 45, unchanged from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 803, down 24 from Tuesday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

