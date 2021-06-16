Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 501 new coronavirus cases

10 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 501 new coronavirus cases, up 164 from Tuesday.

People in their 20s (152 cases), their 40s (95) and their 30s (88) accounted for the highest numbers.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 45, unchanged from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 803, down 24 from Tuesday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

10 Comments
Login to comment

Great news, severe cases falling fast and the nationwide case numbers are also on a downward trend.

-17 ( +3 / -20 )

Looks like its going back up like a kind of increase.

5 ( +8 / -3 )

If they admit to an increase of 164 - I wonder what the real number is !

6 ( +8 / -2 )

How many of those are the delta variant? I truly hope someone is checking that.

6 ( +8 / -2 )

Whoa! Wasn't expecting to see the north side of 500 again!

3 ( +4 / -1 )

Of course no word on how many tests...

4 ( +5 / -1 )

Great news, severe cases falling fast

Not so great news if it means people stop being severe cases because they're dead.

The nationwide figure is 803, down 24 from Tuesday.

67 covid patients died yesterday, which could mean there were around 43 new severe cases nationwide.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Cleo

Falling numbers is always great and it has been doing so far a while. Vaccines are rolling out fast, the numbers will fall further, there is no reason to be negative now.

-7 ( +2 / -9 )

The first thing they teach at Stats 101 is how the story people want to tell us is what pushes them to publish certain numbers, and not viceversa.

The number of tests has been removed. The net number of new severe cases is not compared against the deaths of the previous day, which makes it look like everything is going rather well.

which obviously isn’t the case. One would expect more intellectual honesty from the publishers. But hey, this is why the New York Times was founded in New York and not in Tokyo. Sad.

5 ( +5 / -0 )

Can someone explain the concepts of “more” and “less” to our resident troll falseflagsteve? Today there were 501. Yesterday there were 337. That is called an “increase”.

Anyway, wonder if someone is on the phone to John Coates. “Any chance of cancelling, John? 500 people today. No? What’s that? Not even if you have five thousand deaths a day? Yes, Sir, you’re the boss”.

5 ( +7 / -2 )

The first thing they teach at Stats 101 is how the story people want to tell us is what pushes them to publish certain numbers, and not viceversa.

The number of tests has been removed. The net number of new severe cases is not compared against the deaths of the previous day, which makes it look like everything is going rather well.

You mean they publish different stats/data here each day depending on what story they want to tell us?

0 ( +1 / -1 )

After thinking about this for an entire day, it still seems to be an increase. I am not good at numbers, but when the numbers go higher, its called an increase.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Tristis

i did actually say it’s on a downward trend which mans overall. There will be daily fluctuations.

If you wish to comment to John Coates personally, you would need to do by email as he only answers his business telephone to a small amount of people.

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

This is a big and constant problem. As the world slowly opens up, Japan will be forced to lock down the country after the “super spreader ‘ Olympics. It will create a completely new form of virus that will make all the old vaccinations obsolete. Good luck Japan and. thanks JGOV for your vision and hospitality.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

https://omatomesan.com/tokyo-covid19/

Shows the daily numbers in Tokyo per month.

A yellow highlighted number means it’s an increase from the week before,

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #135: The ‘Bowing Seal’ Custom is Too Much

GaijinPot Blog

Cool Part-time Jobs in Japan for The Month of June

GaijinPot Blog

Love & Relationships

5 At-Home Rainy Day Date Ideas

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #134: Student Asking For Milk Told ‘Go to Kindergarten’

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Father’s Day In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Gaijinpot Direct Summer 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Days Exploring Akita, Aomori and Iwate Prefectures with the JR East Pass

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Just How Many Seasons Does Japan Really Have?

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 7-13

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 24

GaijinPot Blog

Saving the Bears and People of Nagano

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 14-20

Savvy Tokyo