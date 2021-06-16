Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 501 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 1,703

19 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 501 new coronavirus cases, up 164 from Tuesday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 384.6.

People in their 20s (152 cases), their 40s (95) and their 30s (88) accounted for the highest numbers.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 45, unchanged from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 803, down 24 from Tuesday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 1,703. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (210), Okinawa (115), Chiba (113), Osaka (108), Hokkaido (88), Saitama (87), Fukuoka (40) and Hyogo (34).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 78.

Great news, severe cases falling fast and the nationwide case numbers are also on a downward trend.

-24 ( +4 / -28 )

Looks like its going back up like a kind of increase.

9 ( +12 / -3 )

If they admit to an increase of 164 - I wonder what the real number is !

13 ( +16 / -3 )

How many of those are the delta variant? I truly hope someone is checking that.

10 ( +12 / -2 )

Whoa! Wasn't expecting to see the north side of 500 again!

9 ( +10 / -1 )

Of course no word on how many tests...

7 ( +9 / -2 )

Great news, severe cases falling fast

Not so great news if it means people stop being severe cases because they're dead.

The nationwide figure is 803, down 24 from Tuesday.

67 covid patients died yesterday, which could mean there were around 43 new severe cases nationwide.

5 ( +7 / -2 )

Cleo

Falling numbers is always great and it has been doing so far a while. Vaccines are rolling out fast, the numbers will fall further, there is no reason to be negative now.

-18 ( +2 / -20 )

The first thing they teach at Stats 101 is how the story people want to tell us is what pushes them to publish certain numbers, and not viceversa.

The number of tests has been removed. The net number of new severe cases is not compared against the deaths of the previous day, which makes it look like everything is going rather well.

which obviously isn’t the case. One would expect more intellectual honesty from the publishers. But hey, this is why the New York Times was founded in New York and not in Tokyo. Sad.

9 ( +9 / -0 )

The first thing they teach at Stats 101 is how the story people want to tell us is what pushes them to publish certain numbers, and not viceversa.

The number of tests has been removed. The net number of new severe cases is not compared against the deaths of the previous day, which makes it look like everything is going rather well.

You mean they publish different stats/data here each day depending on what story they want to tell us?

1 ( +2 / -1 )

After thinking about this for an entire day, it still seems to be an increase. I am not good at numbers, but when the numbers go higher, its called an increase.

7 ( +7 / -0 )

This is a big and constant problem. As the world slowly opens up, Japan will be forced to lock down the country after the “super spreader ‘ Olympics. It will create a completely new form of virus that will make all the old vaccinations obsolete. Good luck Japan and. thanks JGOV for your vision and hospitality.

4 ( +6 / -2 )

https://omatomesan.com/tokyo-covid19/

Shows the daily numbers in Tokyo per month.

A yellow highlighted number means it’s an increase from the week before,

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Cancel the Olympics!! Shut the entire city down!! Make everyone sty home!!! Ban all travel!! Eliminate the virus!!!

It's the only way as has been proven time and again all over the world.

-3 ( +4 / -7 )

Well what did people expect?

This yo-yo has been going on for months now.

The public testing is near non existent in Tokyo so private labs are the only choice for most and closed on weekends.

So every weekend the numbers drop like a rock every Tuesday the number jump by Wednesday they take a bigger jump then as the weekend approaches the numbers drop slowly until the big weekend drop again.

You see Japan has a unique Corona virus it takes every weekend off!

9 ( +11 / -2 )

PCR Tests in Tokyo 6/13: 1,827

*27.4% of positives

1 of every 3 people you meet is infected?!

Shouldn't we be in stage-4 ?

7 ( +8 / -1 )

Of course no word on how many tests...

someone get this person the number of tests, & quickly !

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

Cancel the Olympics!! Shut the entire city down!! Make everyone sty home!!! Ban all travel!! Eliminate the virus!!!

let’s slash our wrists while we’re at it

-7 ( +2 / -9 )

But how can any same, logical person believe that in a metropolitan region the size of Tokyo public testing of 2,000 people and joint testing of just over 6,000 of which the vast majority are citizens that had to pay out of pocket to be tested is even possibly realistic or normal?

Other countries test tens of thousands daily in similar size populations but we are supposed to believe that densely populated Tokyo only needs to test 2,000 a day on Sunday and 6,000 on Monday.

Anyone that truly believe these numbers, I again offer to sell them Rainbow Bridge trust me I really can sell you the bridge, what I say is a truthful as the Tokyo government covid numbers.

8 ( +9 / -1 )

