Tokyo reports 502 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 502 new coronavirus cases, down 112 from Sunday.
People in their 20s (172 cases), their 30s (102) and their 40s (91) accounted for the highest numbers.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 55, down six from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 432, up seven from Sunday.
Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
2 Comments
Login to comment
Jim
Today number is 160 more than previous week (link below)
https://omatomesan.com/tokyo-covid19/
Now more than three weeks continuous higher than previous week number - expect the magic number of 1000 to cross this week for sure
Now we have media PR on full show highlighting that Japan is facing not only Covid but earthquakes, Typhoons (earlier news on JT) - as if the natural disasters and Covid are in same category and we are supposed to just accept it as shikata nai?
Zoroto
Up 160 over last Monday. Highest Monday count since May 10.
Tristis Quepe
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 55, down six from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 432, up seven from Sunday.
Someone’s going to have to modify his triumphalist copy-paste screed before posting it.
klausdorth
Right, it was 342 one week ago!
Still increasing. What will it look like end of this week?