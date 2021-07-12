Tokyo reports 502 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 502 new coronavirus cases, down 112 from Sunday.

People in their 20s (172 cases), their 30s (102) and their 40s (91) accounted for the highest numbers.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 55, down six from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 432, up seven from Sunday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

