Tokyo reports 502 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 1,506

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 502 new coronavirus cases, down 112 from Sunday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 756.7.

People in their 20s (172 cases), their 30s (102) and their 40s (91) accounted for the highest numbers.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 55, down six from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 432, up seven from Sunday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 1,506. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (280), Chiba (114), Saitama (110), Osaka (105), Hokkaido (47), Fukuoka (44), Aichi (42) and Okinawa (28).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 3.

