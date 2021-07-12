Tokyo reports 502 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 1,506

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 502 new coronavirus cases, down 112 from Sunday.
The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 756.7.
People in their 20s (172 cases), their 30s (102) and their 40s (91) accounted for the highest numbers.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 55, down six from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 432, up seven from Sunday.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 1,506. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (280), Chiba (114), Saitama (110), Osaka (105), Hokkaido (47), Fukuoka (44), Aichi (42) and Okinawa (28).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 3.
Jim
Today number is 160 more than previous week (link below)
https://omatomesan.com/tokyo-covid19/
Now more than three weeks continuous higher than previous week number - expect the magic number of 1000 to cross this week for sure
Now we have media PR on full show highlighting that Japan is facing not only Covid but earthquakes, Typhoons (earlier news on JT) - as if the natural disasters and Covid are in same category and we are supposed to just accept it as shikata nai?
Zoroto
Up 160 over last Monday. Highest Monday count since May 10.
Tristis Quepe
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 55, down six from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 432, up seven from Sunday.
Someone’s going to have to modify his triumphalist copy-paste screed before posting it.
klausdorth
Right, it was 342 one week ago!
Still increasing. What will it look like end of this week?
audioboy77
I expect around 20-30% weekly average rise given recent trajectory, so maybe 1200-1300 on Wednesday/Thursday.
gakinotsukai
That would be logical but i think the "official" numbers are capped at 1k.
audioboy77
I'm not one for conspiracy theories. I'm rather in the incompetence camp.
Yubaru
Over 500 on a Monday, does not bode well for the rest of the week!
gakinotsukai
Call it as you want, government is playing with numbers, it's a fact :
http://www.japansubculture.com/japan-solves-coronavirus-crisis-with-magical-math/
Antiquesaving
Strange they usually put up the number of test done in Tokyo everyday around 19:30 but didn't yesterday so we still have no idea how many test were done on Saturday.
I wonder if they will post how many test were done on Sunday.
Now if the number of tests are about the same as every Sunday 2,000 to 3,000, we are talking about one incredibly high positivity/infection rate!
Monty
432 nationwide severe cases!
Nationwide a population of 124.000.000
432 from 124.000.000 is 0.0003%
Let me give credit to the paranoid people and to the people who say numbers are manipulated in Japan...let us guess the severe cases are not 432, let us guess the severe cases are 432.000
432.000 from 124.000.000 is 0.3%.
Less than 1%!
That doesnt give me sleepless nights.
It is a long time that I said that here.
gakinotsukai
until you're one of the severe cases ...
Antiquesaving
Anyone want to see what a controlled testing system looks like in chart form?
Go see this:
https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/cards/number-of-tested
It is incredible to see how each week the number of tests follow such a perfect partner.
One could look at one week and not bother looking at the rest as they are near carbon copies following the same up and down nearly identical each week.
This cannot be just random.
Antiquesaving
Fewer than 60,000 test a day nationwide for over 124 million
300,000 tests a day for another island nation with half the population.
Oh and severe cases only count in Japan if they are in designated covid wards and for Tokyo only of on a ventilator, the rest of the country covid ICU ventilator or not they count as severe but again only if in a Covid designated ward.
Sick and dying in a room or ER that doesn't count as severe.
Ashley Shiba
The school I work for wants all the teachers to get a PCR test before enter back next week, and so, I went to my local hospital to ask for one they wanted to charge 30, 000 yen. So this means, I must go into the middle of Tokyo on the train to get a PCR test. This country is doing everything in their power to make it difficult and costly to get a PCR test.
I agree with so many others on here, the number is way up for a Monday, and yes, being a Monday you wait the numbers are going to be in the 900's and or even a thousand tomorrow.
Zoroto
J-Gov must hate him. I am surprised he is still around doing his reporting.
Monty
@Ashley
The school I work for wants all the teachers to get a PCR test before enter back next week
Just out of curiosity...
For what reason should you do a test?
If it is like you said, that you have to go to Tokyo by train, means that you also have to go back by train.
What also mean that on your way back, you can get infected in the train, and the test you just did and the big money you paid, lose all sense.
This is completely meaningless.
Reckless
Totally agree with you. I went in Tokyo twice last week for my first jab and then another day for a PCR test in Shimbashi and by Friday started feeling bad so I would not be at all surprised if I was exposed to the new delta variant. Please note the covid delta variant symptoms seem different than the first round and include:
diarrhea
muscle aches
runny nose
headache
vomiting
sore throattiredness, feeling of unwell
Monty
another day for a PCR test in Shimbashi and by Friday started feeling bad
Yes, here we go!
Best example. Exactly what I said.
Took a PCR test, I guess it was negativ, and a few days later feeling bad.
So! Do you have Covid? Or not? Should you do another test again?
The first PCR test Reckless took, lost all its sense.
But Reckless, I guess you know that if you have some of these symptoms, doesnt automacially means that you caught Covid.
Maybe it is just a headach, a diarhee, a flew...you know that these sicknesses still exist, right?
Derek Grebe
Monty - you're absolutely correct.
Two weeks ago, my boss brought us all into the same room to announce that henceforth everyone has to come into the office every day.
Unfortunately, one of the people in the room was COVID positive and the whole place had to get shut down. 2M yen for a deep clean of the entire building.
The lesson we learned today is he wants us all in the office again from tomorrow.
What's the point of even caring anymore?
theResident
@Monty: Exactly. Mass testing in this Metropolis with the huge amount of commuters on the move is absolutely pointless. Absolute waste of money that would be better spent on quicker ways to get vaccines out.
Since we can't (thank God) go into a ridiculous lockdown like Sydney is in now, this is the way out.
Before anyone says we have to 'track and trace', just think about the sheer logistics involved.
If the Government claim 500 odd infections today, then we must all agree it's at LEAST 10 times that. Probably more.
therougou
whoop di doo
Tokyoite
Sounds scary Jim! Better take a look at the bigger picture, to see where we're are heading!
11th May 2021 = 113 deaths
11th June 2021 = 55 deaths
11th July 2021 = 6 deaths
Oh.....
Reckless
That is kind of funny if it wasn't so serious. I hope your boss is on the hook for those costs.
carpslidy
Most people have given up caring.
I won't be wasting a summer at home watching empty stadiums on tv.
Sven Asai
What conspiracy theory? Three digit slot machines are real and you can find them anywhere in numbers. lol
tamanegi
Close the restaurants and bars at 6pm with last drinks at 5pm.