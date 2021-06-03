Tokyo reports 508 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 508 new coronavirus cases, up 21 from Wednesday.
People in their 20s (135 cases) and their 30s (108) accounted for the highest numbers, while 61 cases were aged 60 and over.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 67, down six from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,227, down 57 from Wednesday.
Among other prefectures, Hokkaido had 300 cases, Okinawa 244 and Hyogo 70.
Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
9 Comments
Login to comment
Kev James
Numbers man doing a great job here. Keeping it over 500 just, so it makes the extended SOE seem like a good decision. But on the other hand, it looks like the Japanese model and not eating with foreigners policy is working! Great play lads, great play!!!
snowymountainhell
Weren’t you just saying ...
Michael Machida
Up Down Up Down. No leadership means COVID 10 gets to go to the Olympics soon!
robert maes
I think, at 62, and having a career in one of the most aggressive and selfish businesses around, i have never seen anything this disgusting as the virus/ olympic cynical greed. How sad i have to admit my error in having believed in my work. But better than to die a naïeve fool i can face it. And know i am a much better person than nearly all involved in this scam. At least i have that
didou
Do the same here. Stop eating with foreigners.
I only chose restaurants full of locals, feel safe. I hope they appreciate the proximity with a foreigner.
Antiquesaving
It is interesting that when ever the subject of the Japanese legal system and it's 99% conviction rate comes up here nearly all agree the government manipulates the figures by not bringing any case to court unless nearly 100% sure they will win a conviction.
But when pointing out the government is manipulating the covid numbers in a similar way by making it difficult to be tested and avoiding testing, suddenly that is not a possibility and the government is far to honest to be doing that.
Zoroto
The 7-day average of number of tests is down to 7500 from the peak of 10,500. The same as April 1st. The 7-day average of positive cases is 475 now, but was 372 on April 1.
So this appears to be a clear manipulation of numbers purely by reducing testing.
Source: https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/
marcelito
With a spring in my step I welcome the reduced numbers....oh....aahmm.
Akula
Much lower numbers in the regions - we'll see another day of recoveries outpacing new cases. Active cases have fallen by a third in the last couple of weeks. Vaccinations trending upwards. The light at the end of the tunnel can definitely be seen.