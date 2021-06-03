Tokyo reports 508 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 508 new coronavirus cases, up 21 from Wednesday.

People in their 20s (135 cases) and their 30s (108) accounted for the highest numbers, while 61 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 67, down six from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,227, down 57 from Wednesday.

Among other prefectures, Hokkaido had 300 cases, Okinawa 244 and Hyogo 70.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.





