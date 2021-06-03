Tokyo reports 508 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 2,831

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 508 new coronavirus cases, up 21 from Wednesday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 475.3.

People in their 20s (135 cases) and their 30s (108) accounted for the highest numbers, while 61 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 67, down six from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,227, down 57 from Wednesday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases nationwide as of 6:30 p.m. was 2,831. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Hokkaido (300), Aichi (288), Okinawa (244), Osaka (226), Kanagawa (215), Saitama (122), Fukuoka (102), Chiba (99), Gifu (71), Hyogo (70), Hiroshima (57), Shizuoka (44), Shiga (37) and Okayama (31).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 93.





https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

