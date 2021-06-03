Tokyo reports 508 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 2,831

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 508 new coronavirus cases, up 21 from Wednesday.
The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 475.3.
People in their 20s (135 cases) and their 30s (108) accounted for the highest numbers, while 61 cases were aged 60 and over.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 67, down six from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,227, down 57 from Wednesday.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases nationwide as of 6:30 p.m. was 2,831. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Hokkaido (300), Aichi (288), Okinawa (244), Osaka (226), Kanagawa (215), Saitama (122), Fukuoka (102), Chiba (99), Gifu (71), Hyogo (70), Hiroshima (57), Shizuoka (44), Shiga (37) and Okayama (31).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 93.
Kev James
Numbers man doing a great job here. Keeping it over 500 just, so it makes the extended SOE seem like a good decision. But on the other hand, it looks like the Japanese model and not eating with foreigners policy is working! Great play lads, great play!!!
snowymountainhell
Weren’t you just saying ...
Michael Machida
Up Down Up Down. No leadership means COVID 10 gets to go to the Olympics soon!
robert maes
I think, at 62, and having a career in one of the most aggressive and selfish businesses around, i have never seen anything this disgusting as the virus/ olympic cynical greed. How sad i have to admit my error in having believed in my work. But better than to die a naïeve fool i can face it. And know i am a much better person than nearly all involved in this scam. At least i have that
didou
Do the same here. Stop eating with foreigners.
I only chose restaurants full of locals, feel safe. I hope they appreciate the proximity with a foreigner.
Zoroto
The 7-day average of number of tests is down to 7500 from the peak of 10,500. The same as April 1st. The 7-day average of positive cases is 475 now, but was 372 on April 1.
So this appears to be a clear manipulation of numbers purely by reducing testing.
Source: https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/
Akula
Much lower numbers in the regions - we'll see another day of recoveries outpacing new cases. Active cases have fallen by a third in the last couple of weeks. Vaccinations trending upwards. The light at the end of the tunnel can definitely be seen.
Pim
@Zoroto
Sorry but how can you say they are reducing testing?
I don't have much trust in that government and am still dead against the Olympics happening this year but the fact is that 95 percent of the tests are done by private institutions (in Tokyo at least). So I don't see how the government can reduce the number of these tests.
The only way I could see that these figures are indeed manipulated is that they would just stop entering the number of positive cases transmitted by private labs in their master Excel spreadsheet. Seems a bit incredible.
Or maybe the labs just don't bother sending their results anyhow? Does anyone has a clue how the system works exactly?
In the end, it's just maybe that fewer people go for a private PCR test for whatever reason (price, less infected people, ...).
Reckless
I have no doubt that coronavirus is blazing through Tokyo. I wouldn't be surprised if I had it a few days ago again but with mild symptoms and just staying home the same as last year. I am concerned about new variants that I think were found in Vietnam and Malaysia that seem to be more transmissible and the Olympics will provide an opportunity for spread in Tokyo, where I live. I am resigned that there is nothing I can do about it except stay home and limit contact, with no vaccine.
stickman1760
@robert if you were involved with Olympic related work and got out congratulations. It’s a toxic mess. At least you got out and can move on. I know many people who are still drinking the Olympic kool aid and they are older than 62. Good luck with the next chapter in your life.
snowymountainhell
‘Spot on!’ observation @Antiquesaving 5:19pm -—
Pukey2
Akula:
Trending as quick as a glacier moves.
I bet you can also see the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.
klausdorth
Again above 500.
More to come!
Antiquesaving
The numbers are going down the numbers are down... Blah blah blah.
Those that keep repeating the above I guess don't understand how numbers and counting work.
260 then 472 the 487 now 508
That looks more like the numbers are going up despite the attempts of lowering testing.
Funny how each time the testing goes up so do the positive cases and the only reason the testing goes up is because people pay for private testing because the public testing in Tokyo remains alway low at an average of 3,000 a day.
Zoroto
Yes. And this also explain why Japan is currently #17 in the world in the number of serious cases.
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/ Sory by "Serious/critical"
Sure, doing great here...
snowymountainhell
The government here manipulates numbers, lies to their own people and the J elite don’t care. Many have suffered. We’ve followed your story for months @robertmaes 5:05pm. Sorry for your business and personal losses over the last year. Unlike the greedy that are ‘milking this sad Olympic cow for every last ¥, you sir, still have ‘ Your integrity ’. - Best wishes - If the Japanese people are truly ‘smart, there will be ‘a reckoning’ in the future.