A construction fence with the words "Safety First" is seen near Tokyo Bay on Tuesday, Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
national

Tokyo reports 510 coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 510 new cases of the coronavirus, up 204 from Monday.

The number (305 men and 205 women) is the result of 4,650 tests conducted on April 10. By age group, people in their 20s (156 cases) and their 40s (100) accounted for the highest numbers, while 64 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 41, down one from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 596.

Nationwide, Osaka Prefecture had the highest count, posting more than 1,000 new cases (number will be added later), while Hyogo recorded its highest number of infections with 391 cases.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

Tokyo at 510 while Osaka at 1000! Why has the balance shifted so much?

0 ( +2 / -2 )

What is the meaning of the caption with the photo?

2 ( +3 / -1 )

510 cases are a 25% increase over last Tuesday, with the same number of tests.

4 ( +5 / -1 )

What is the meaning of the caption with the photo?

I think it has absolutely nothing to do with coronavirus, but asking the construction people to wear a hard hat. I agree, very odd choice for the article.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Time to go FULL LOCKDOWN! Nah, that won't happen. Japan rather "beat" the Virus with the Olympics! Brace yourself for the surge. When it comes this summer thousands will die each day, hospitals will be stacking bodies on top each other in the hallway. Incineraters won't be able to keep up. Scary times ahead folks!

3 ( +4 / -1 )

Osaka does more tests. Go figure.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

Tokyo at 510 while Osaka at 1000! Why has the balance shifted so much?

I suspect the reason starts with an O and ends with an S.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Osaka does more tests. Go figure.

Why is that a surprise? If the Tokyo went back into a State Of Emergency, they would have no choice but to cancel the Olympics, as nobody in their right mind would come.

So they are gambling that quasi (a.k.a. less than half-arsed) effort will somehow suppress the virus. The problem is that the mutant variant has an R number of around 4.0, compared 2.5 with the regular one, so simple measures such as mask-wearing may be insufficient.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Should have used a photo of a clown rather than a fence.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

If Tokyo did more tests on people without symptoms, the numbers would be the same.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

