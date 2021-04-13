Tokyo reports 510 coronavirus cases; Osaka 1,009

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 510 new cases of the coronavirus, up 204 from Monday.
The number (305 men and 205 women) is the result of 4,650 tests conducted on April 10. By age group, people in their 20s (156 cases) and their 40s (100) accounted for the highest numbers, while 64 cases were aged 60 and over.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 41, down one from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 596.
Nationwide, Osaka Prefecture had the highest count, posting 1,009 new cases, while Hyogo recorded its highest number of infections with 391 cases.
snowymountainhell
Tokyo at 510 while Osaka at 1000! Why has the balance shifted so much?
snowymountainhell
What is the meaning of the caption with the photo?
Zoroto
510 cases are a 25% increase over last Tuesday, with the same number of tests.
Zoroto
I think it has absolutely nothing to do with coronavirus, but asking the construction people to wear a hard hat. I agree, very odd choice for the article.
geronimo2006
Osaka does more tests. Go figure.
BurakuminDes
I suspect the reason starts with an O and ends with an S.
Zoroto
Why is that a surprise? If the Tokyo went back into a State Of Emergency, they would have no choice but to cancel the Olympics, as nobody in their right mind would come.
So they are gambling that quasi (a.k.a. less than half-arsed) effort will somehow suppress the virus. The problem is that the mutant variant has an R number of around 4.0, compared 2.5 with the regular one, so simple measures such as mask-wearing may be insufficient.
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
Should have used a photo of a clown rather than a fence.
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
If Tokyo did more tests on people without symptoms, the numbers would be the same.
demazin
I don't know why everyone is panicking over a few cases here and there. Surely, there wouldn't be an Olympics unless everything were under control.
Don't forget what Suga said back on September 26th, 2020.
“In the summer of next year, Japan is determined to host the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games as proof that humanity has defeated the pandemic.”
/s
A Canadian
@Kyakusenbi, asymptomatic people who test positive can still spread the virus.
klausdorth
demazin, thanks for putting the "/s" in there, otherwise .....
Well, Tokyo's case count will definitely "improve" (or was it increase) once the Olympics (if they are held) are over.
Gwylly
Osaka number coming soon... I’m in Osaka and not happy to see it, but maybe the higher number of tests — and corresponding higher number of cases — will wake up a few of the carefree peeps here.
The maskless and chin-strapping denizens may finally cotton on to the looming severity of this particular virus. No fear mongering, just the situation.
Simian Lane
i don’t care anymore
sf2k
Tests are getting fewer and fewer yet the number doesn't drop, so there will be fewer tests again
demazin
@klausdorth
Haha, yeah! A must on this site.
WilliB
So did any of them actually have any problems? This virus is harmless to 90% of the population, why do governments continue to treat it like Ebola?
Seems to me bureaucrats just can't let go of their new-found power.
ClippetyClop
So it's harmful to 13 million people in Japan alone? How do you indentify that 10% before they actually contract it? 1 in 10 isn't as good odds as you seem to think. It's potentially harmful to 100% of the population.
Zoroto
I wish it was Ebola. Ebola is easy to avoid as only symptomatic people can spread it (hence it never became a worldwide pandemic).
theResident
You do not wish it was Ebola. What a silly comment.
Simian Lane
Yeah the Ebola comment was off the Mark
no one wants the bleed out of your eyes symptoms
Stewie
Anyone else have a sneaking suspicion that once the Olympics are over the true extent of infections will be revealed?
Zoroto
Hmmm, I'd prefer rather bleed from my eyes, than drown from water in my lungs.
But to each its own.
spinningplates
On the topic of the Photo, it's a clear message from the Photographer to the Government.
Make 'Safety First' take priority over the Olympics.
Unfortunately, even if anyone in the LDP was creative enough to take the hint, they are not listening anyway.
Japanese colleagues today bemoaning the slow vaccine rollout, followed by lots of concerned 'Hmmmss' and Haaasss,,,' but the average person is doing all they can.
mountaingrill
The difference is because Osaka finished their SOE 2 weeks earlier than Tokyo. Tokyo will catch up in 2 weeks.
Zoroto
I think so, as they need to scare the population into getting vaccinated.
didou
The amount of tests in Osaka averages 10000/day for the last week.
One month ago, it was about 5000.
https://covid19-osaka.info/en/
Skipp
@WilliB
Check out Long Covid. 1/3 of people who get COVID-19 end up with a long-hauler case.
Just because Japan wants to pretend like it's not a thing and this virus is "just a cold" doesn't mean that's the truth.
Some of us here are still "enjoying" the results of Long Covid, and even better...? If we try to get help at a hospital, we're told "it's all in your head". Amazing. They don't help you when you first get sick (starting with refusing to test you), and they don't do a damn thing when you're still suffering over a year later with chest pains, shortness of breath, coughing, fatigue, gastrointestinal distress, etc.
Like I said in a previous comment, it's amazing to me how they're willing to have an entire generation of young people with long-term illness for the sake an Olympics that will, if not be forgotten entirely in a few short years, turn into the disaster super-spreader it seems to be gearing up to be.
Zoroto
To be fair, what are they going to do? There is no treatment for Long Covid...
... that said, from what I read (in the New York Times, I believe), getting vaccinated helps a lot with Long Covid. If that's really the case, I'd travel to my home country and get vaccinated. What do you have to lose, not like you will get infected on the plane.
Skipp
@Zoroto
Oh wow, I wasn't expecting that from you. Interesting, but then again, you did just say you'd rather have Ebola, so maybe you're having a bad day?
For starters, they could acknowledge it exists like most modern countries and try researching it in order to get ahead on potential treatment and rehabilitation for the people in their country who end up with it.
John Hopkins Hospital in the US has an entire branch devoted to long-hauler health support and research now, because they're not brushing it under the rug and pretending it doesn't exist.
There's also the very simple fact that you don't want to medically gaslight patients already in a troubling situation. Probably best to avoid giving them more stress than their already-damaged body is going to be equipped to handle.
daito_hak
@Skipp
Could you stop saying nonsense please? Here is a very recent study which addresses the long COVID. Out of 4,182 incident cases of COVID-19, 13.3% of the participants reported symptoms lasting higher or equal than 28 days, 4.5% for higher or equal to 8 weeks and 2.3% for higher or equal to 12 weeks. Also long COVID most observed symptoms were more likely associated with increasing age, body mass index and female sex.
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41591-021-01292-y