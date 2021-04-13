Tokyo reports 510 coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 3,452

A construction fence with the words "Safety First" is seen near Tokyo Bay on Tuesday,

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 510 new cases of the coronavirus, up 204 from Monday.

The number (305 men and 205 women) is the result of 4,650 tests conducted on April 10. By age group, people in their 20s (156 cases) and their 40s (100) accounted for the highest numbers, while 64 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 41, down one from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 596.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 3,452. Every prefecture except Kochi reported new cases. Osaka Prefecture had the highest count, posting 1,099 new cases, followed by Tokyo, Hyogo (391), Aichi (168), Saitama (156), Okinawa (125), Kanagawa (114), Miyagi (72), Fukuoka (72), Chiba (62), Nara (62), Kyoto (61), Hokkaido (60), Shiga (39), Gifu (35), Niigata (32), Ibaraki (30) and Wakayama (30).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 37.

External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

