Tokyo reports 510 coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 3,452

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 510 new cases of the coronavirus, up 204 from Monday.
The number (305 men and 205 women) is the result of 4,650 tests conducted on April 10. By age group, people in their 20s (156 cases) and their 40s (100) accounted for the highest numbers, while 64 cases were aged 60 and over.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 41, down one from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 596.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 3,452. Every prefecture except Kochi reported new cases. Osaka Prefecture had the highest count, posting 1,099 new cases, followed by Tokyo, Hyogo (391), Aichi (168), Saitama (156), Okinawa (125), Kanagawa (114), Miyagi (72), Fukuoka (72), Chiba (62), Nara (62), Kyoto (61), Hokkaido (60), Shiga (39), Gifu (35), Niigata (32), Ibaraki (30) and Wakayama (30).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 37.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
31 Comments
Login to comment
snowymountainhell
Tokyo at 510 while Osaka at 1000! Why has the balance shifted so much?
snowymountainhell
What is the meaning of the caption with the photo?
Zoroto
510 cases are a 25% increase over last Tuesday, with the same number of tests.
Zoroto
I think it has absolutely nothing to do with coronavirus, but asking the construction people to wear a hard hat. I agree, very odd choice for the article.
geronimo2006
Osaka does more tests. Go figure.
BurakuminDes
I suspect the reason starts with an O and ends with an S.
Zoroto
Why is that a surprise? If the Tokyo went back into a State Of Emergency, they would have no choice but to cancel the Olympics, as nobody in their right mind would come.
So they are gambling that quasi (a.k.a. less than half-arsed) effort will somehow suppress the virus. The problem is that the mutant variant has an R number of around 4.0, compared 2.5 with the regular one, so simple measures such as mask-wearing may be insufficient.
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
Should have used a photo of a clown rather than a fence.
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
If Tokyo did more tests on people without symptoms, the numbers would be the same.
demazin
I don't know why everyone is panicking over a few cases here and there. Surely, there wouldn't be an Olympics unless everything were under control.
Don't forget what Suga said back on September 26th, 2020.
“In the summer of next year, Japan is determined to host the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games as proof that humanity has defeated the pandemic.”
/s
A Canadian
@Kyakusenbi, asymptomatic people who test positive can still spread the virus.
klausdorth
demazin, thanks for putting the "/s" in there, otherwise .....
Well, Tokyo's case count will definitely "improve" (or was it increase) once the Olympics (if they are held) are over.
Gwylly
Osaka number coming soon... I’m in Osaka and not happy to see it, but maybe the higher number of tests — and corresponding higher number of cases — will wake up a few of the carefree peeps here.
The maskless and chin-strapping denizens may finally cotton on to the looming severity of this particular virus. No fear mongering, just the situation.
Simian Lane
i don’t care anymore
sf2k
Tests are getting fewer and fewer yet the number doesn't drop, so there will be fewer tests again
demazin
@klausdorth
Haha, yeah! A must on this site.
WilliB
So did any of them actually have any problems? This virus is harmless to 90% of the population.
Seems to me bureaucrats just can't let go of their new-found power.
Stewie
Anyone else have a sneaking suspicion that once the Olympics are over the true extent of infections will be revealed?
spinningplates
On the topic of the Photo, it's a clear message from the Photographer to the Government.
Make 'Safety First' take priority over the Olympics.
Unfortunately, even if anyone in the LDP was creative enough to take the hint, they are not listening anyway.
Japanese colleagues today bemoaning the slow vaccine rollout, followed by lots of concerned 'Hmmmss' and Haaasss,,,' but the average person is doing all they can.
mountaingrill
The difference is because Osaka finished their SOE 2 weeks earlier than Tokyo. Tokyo will catch up in 2 weeks.
didou
The amount of tests in Osaka averages 10000/day for the last week.
One month ago, it was about 5000.
https://covid19-osaka.info/en/
Skipp
@WilliB
Check out Long Covid. 1/3 of people who get COVID-19 end up with a long-hauler case.
Just because Japan wants to pretend like it's not a thing and this virus is "just a cold" doesn't mean that's the truth.
Some of us here are still "enjoying" the results of Long Covid, and even better...? If we try to get help at a hospital, we're told "it's all in your head". Amazing. They don't help you when you first get sick (starting with refusing to test you), and they don't do a damn thing when you're still suffering over a year later with chest pains, shortness of breath, coughing, fatigue, gastrointestinal distress, etc.
Like I said in a previous comment, it's amazing to me how they're willing to have an entire generation of young people with long-term illness for the sake an Olympics that will, if not be forgotten entirely in a few short years, turn into the disaster super-spreader it seems to be gearing up to be.
daito_hak
@Skipp
Could you stop saying nonsense please? Here is a very recent study which addresses the long COVID. Out of 4,182 incident cases of COVID-19, 13.3% of the participants reported symptoms lasting higher or equal than 28 days, 4.5% for higher or equal to 8 weeks and 2.3% for higher or equal to 12 weeks. Also long COVID most observed symptoms were more likely associated with increasing age, body mass index and female sex.
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41591-021-01292-y
Skipp
@daito_hak
Here are far more reliable resources on the one-third stat than you've provided:
A Third of COVID Survivors Have Long-Haul Symptoms (webmd.com)
Almost a third of people with 'mild' Covid-19 still battle symptoms months later, study finds - CNN
Nearly One Third of Covid-19 Survivors Have Symptoms, Some Up To 9 Months Later, New Study Finds (forbes.com)
Studies show long-haul COVID-19 afflicts 1 in 4 COVID-19 patients, regardless of severity (ucdavis.edu)
The last website cites 1 in 4 survivors of COVID.
All of these are as recent as this year, and with a quick Google search of "one third of COVID-19 patients long hauler", you get the same stat. I have no idea what "nature.com" is or why you consider it a reliable source.
Skipp
@daito_hak
Can't seem to post the URLs directly, so just highlight the titles and click the "Search the Web" option to find the corresponding article. But honestly, Google is your friend here.
daito_hak
@Skipp
Answer to the scientific study instead of throwing random information you barely understand. You just don't seem to understand that there isn't a scientific consensus on the subject.
Here right, you have no idea. The paper I linked to was published last month in Nature (Medecine), which just happens to be one of the best and most prestigious scientific journal out there.
Skipp
@daito_hak
Even so, I have still never heard of Nature.com, and all of the articles I listed are not only from well-known, reliable web sources, but also cite studies of their own. So perhaps you might check those out before insisting that the one clearly limited study you share of "4,182 incident cases of COVID-19" is a reliable enough indication of the overall long-hauler Covid rate.
Also, as someone dealing with long-Covid right now, I find it rather despicable that out of your own fear of this potentially being the reality (newsflash, it is and it's not fun), you're wasting your time trying to convince everyone else that it's not likely to happen and can't possibly be true.
Gooch
Given that just about everyone in Japan wears a mask and yet numbers are still rising, at the very least it might make one question their effectiveness.
didou
The number of tests might be low but Japan does pretend the opposite of what you say. In the media, talking about covid is always alarmist, and nearly everyday journalists and politicians do remind the masses how dangerous it is and the side effects on a short and long term basis.
Someone who now will pretend it is just a cold will be ejected from the mainstream media.
snowymountainhell
Understood @spinningplates 5:12pm but it’s too late for that.
Make 'Safety First' take priority over the Olympics.
falseflagsteve
Popped to Namba and Shinsaibashi this afternoon, shopping, cafes and luncheon. Not quite as busy as usual but that could be due to the overcast weather.
My partner and I have taken full consideration of the situation and decided that the risk to our health is negligible if we continue our current way of life. Please don’t live in fear people, if not very old and in good health you have very little to worry about
Sven Asai
No, it’s a great photograph chosen, as you can read ‘safety first’ and the Olympic Rings left in the very background. Nice and clever...