Tokyo reports 518 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 1,485

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 518 new coronavirus cases, down 198 from Saturday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 582.0.

People in their 20s (168 cases), their 30s (118) and their 40s (95) accounted for the highest numbers.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 51, up one from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 496, down five from Saturday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 1,485. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (226), Chiba (141), Saitama (124), Osaka (88), Aichi (64), Hokkaido (39), Okinawa (34) and Fukuoka (28).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 9.

