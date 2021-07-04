Tokyo reports 518 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 1,485

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 518 new coronavirus cases, down 198 from Saturday.
The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 582.0.
People in their 20s (168 cases), their 30s (118) and their 40s (95) accounted for the highest numbers.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 51, up one from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 496, down five from Saturday.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 1,485. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (226), Chiba (141), Saitama (124), Osaka (88), Aichi (64), Hokkaido (39), Okinawa (34) and Fukuoka (28).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 9.
26 Comments
Jim
132 more than week prior and the trend continues
Serbia one athlete tests positive and all 5 team members are isolated (learning from Uganda mistake) - they occupy beds/facilities that should be open and ready for Japanese resident instead
as the higher infections trend continues, there will be more demand on hospital beds and as more olympic athletes start entering Japan and testing positive as we approach 23 Jul - it will be interesting to see how govt reacts - am sure they will give priority to Japanese residents right? (I can dream, I hope...)
falseflagsteve
Lower numbers in Tokyo and we see yet another fall in nationwide severe cases. Even if case numbers rise somewhat it is very unlikely that severe cases also will. The vaccines to the elderly are preventing serious symptoms as has been proved in other countries.
Hopefully this will allow everywhere to open up as normal very soon due to the minute risks to the public.
Tristis Quepe
Naturally. Lord Bach is coming soon and he needs to be told that his shindig is still going ahead.
klausdorth
Where and compared with what are the numbers lower in Tokyo? Easy math can't be that difficult. The numbers are higher than last week Sunday, or the week before that.
Burning Bush
The "deadly" virus has been openly circulating in Japan for over 18 months.
99.999% are just fine.
There's nothing to worry about, these numbers truly are meaningless.
Fighto!
Nonsense.
"Nothing to worry about." Tell that to those who have died in Japan and around the world. You wouldnt be game to, I'm sure.
tooheysnew
@burning
yes, but the doomsayers will twist their meaning to justify their 18 month long doomsday forecasts
Antiquesaving
Oh does this junk have to be repeated every Sunday
"Lower numbers great" crap.
And then we shoot right back up as soon as the private testing resumes because we know today''s test will be around 2,000 at most 3,000 so tomorrow will be even lower .
Now cue the "number of tests don't matter" and "infection rates don't matter" of those that ignore the fact everytime testing increases cases increase.
I mean actively willingly going " I will not admit testing and cases are connected" by these strange people is mind blowing.
Oh and on Tuesday when the number of new cases jumps like last Tuesday they will go back into hiding until the next low testing day an numbers of cases drops so they can come out and again go " great news numbers are down"
You you people have any self-respect?
Honestly.
klausdorth
Make that 99.99999 percent, if it pleases you! And maybe add a couple of 9s. Wonder where some people are getting their information.
noriahojanen
By data the nationwide hospitalisation number has continued to go down for several weeks, from more than 1,000 down to 496 as of today, it's unbroken streak.
falseflagsteve
Today as always I am being told on here that I am incorrect. . I’d like to know how when the figures speak for themselves. Nationwide cases, severe cases and deaths have all been falling. In Tokyo there have been an increase in cases but severe cases have not shot up. This indicates that the vaccine programme is preventing serious symptoms in the most vulnerable . As the vaccines are given to more severe cases and deaths will fall dramatically in relation to the number of cases.
This is backed up by evidence from other nations who have given more vaccines than Japan. For example the UK, cases have increased dramatically but hospitalizations and deaths have not compared to the figures pre vaccination. It’s a common sense way of reading the data.
vic.M
Testing, testing, testing. Just because a test shows some sort of positive does not mean that the person will become ill or die. Double the number of people tested and you will just get more numbers By the way, what happened to the Flu ?
Joeintokyo
Positivity rate has jumped up to 5.6%:
https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/cards/positive-rate
virusrex
You are not understanding the purpose of the testing, it is not to see how many sick people there are but how many infections are being produced. This is extremely useful to see how is the job being done to control the pandemic. The more positive cases detected the worse the control, and it can help prepare resources for the near future since the number of cases is directly correlated to the number of people that will require hospitalization and the more strict measures become necessary.
For some reason it still surprise people that the professionals in charge of the response do not want to react after things get out of hand but before that happens, and for that the number of cases needs to be known as close as possible.
As widely expected the cases were reduced very importantly because of all those measures that anti-scientific people keep thinking are worthless. COVID is a much more contagious disease, but still it can be at least partially controlled by hygiene and social distancing, Influenza as a less transmissible disease was all but eradicated because of the same measures.
menov
Again, people repeat themselves and keep on pointing to the irrelevant facts.
There are low testing numbers because there are less people who goes to the hospital with symptoms. That means that there are less sick people.
The low hospitalised numbers means that the ones whose affected are the younger that are more immune to the virus.
The number of deaths also shows a big decrease in the spread of the virus in the vulnerable older people.
The numbers are reassuring and shows we're heading in the right direction.
Antiquesaving
Just to point out.
The number of hospitalisations and sever cases in Tokyo has actually gone up as the 7 day average is +1 per day but the 7 day deaths are 2 per day.
So basically the number of people added on average per day to the severe cases is 3.
If you can't understand I will make it simple
10 people 2 die that makes 8 left add 3 new case and now we have 11 number of cases up 1 only because 2 died.
If you people think that is a good thing then you have a very strange idea of good news.
Tristis Quepe
If we indulge our optimistic friends, who insist that there is absolutely nothing to worry about because Japan has vaccinated maybe 18-19 per cent of its population to some extent or other and that severe cases will allegedly keep dropping…
If that is so, why is the Japanese government giving serious consideration to holding the Olympics with zero fans (except the corporate fat cats, who aren’t fans)?
After all, our optimistic friends would have us believe that you will only suffer seriously from Covid if you are over a certain age and/or built like peak-era Konishiki. Presumably many of the people hoping to attend the games are not in the above categories and thus should be able to just shrug it off. Yet the government is considering going zero-fan and Dr. Omi is pretty much begging them to do just that.
Are the Japanese chief medical experts selling us a bill of goods?
Antiquesaving
Nationwide servere case fell by 5.
Death nationwide 9.
So actually and increase of 4 in severe cases.
501 - 9 = 492
496 - 492 = 4 new severe cases.
All we are seeing is deaths out pace new severe cases which isn't a good thing as hospitalisations are rising in Tokyo and Osaka.
Welcome to reality.
tamanegi
These numbers don't affect the safety olympic. President Bach, Prime Minister Suga and Gov Koike will have the situation under control by July 23rd.
knittyelf
Yes, just like reality doesn’t affect your next statement:
Commodore Perry
And as usual, a high positivity rate. The real number of positive cases must be in the thousands.
Stay off of trains and subways--that's a start.
Antiquesaving
We keep hearing the same thing from the same people going on about covid not being deadly to the young, etc. . and only old and sick, etc... Die from covid.
Now look at the other side of the coin.
Look up "long haul covid" you may learn something.
Here is a little something to get you started
https://beta.ctvnews.ca/national/coronavirus/2021/6/27/1_5487808.html
falseflagsteve
Last poster
I haven’t seen anyone say the young cannot be effected by Covid. We can all cherry pick articles and such to confirm our own biases/beliefs in something. Any disease has a risk, even a common cold can kill. We have to weigh up what’s best for the whole of society, health wise and economically in making decisions. Driving a car can be deadly, but we don’t ban them, we make the conditions as safe as is possible for everyone.
There is too much emotion driven logic in Covid discussions, let’s base them on reality and make sound judgements about the ways to proceed. A logical not an emotional approach is required based on what is best for all not just ourselves, our friends and family.
TARA TAN KITAOKA
Open yr eyes save HUMANS lives.
Anonymist
I very much doubt that deaths are outpacing new severe cases!! That would imply that more people are dying of covid than are getting very sick from it.
How about this:
501 severe - 9 deaths = 492 severe
492 severe - 36 recoveries* = 456 severe
456 severe + 40 new severe cases* = 496 (the new total)
I think something like that is far more likely since not everyone who goes into hospital dies, and the 4 new severe cases you suggest out of 1485 total cases nationwide would actually be a stunningly good ratio! (0.27%)I've taken a punt at the number of recoveries and new severe cases because those figures aren't mentioned in the article (neither is "4 new severe cases") and we know that people who are in a bad way with Corona often get better. They don't all die.
iradickle
ummm...what. You mean by being concerned about rising cases makes people "doomsdayers"?
It's kinda simple, there is a virus that could make you sick, the vaccine is slooooowly rolling out, positive cases begin to rise so protect yourself and be careful.
I don't know. Could it be because all of the protective measures against Corora? maybe...no?