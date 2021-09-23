Tokyo reports 531 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 531 new coronavirus cases, down six from Wednesday and 300 down from last Thursday.

People in their 20s (132 cases) and their 30s (99) accounted for the highest numbers, while 96 cases were aged under 20.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 143, down three from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 1,273, down 110 from Wednesday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.





https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

