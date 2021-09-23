Tokyo reports 531 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 531 new coronavirus cases, down six from Wednesday and 300 down from last Thursday.
People in their 20s (132 cases) and their 30s (99) accounted for the highest numbers, while 96 cases were aged under 20.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 143, down three from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 1,273, down 110 from Wednesday.
Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
4 Comments
Reckless
Glad to hear that. I took the Shinkansen to Kyushu today for first trip out of Tokyo in 6 months.
blvtzpk
@Reckless I hope you enjoyed the trip (while consuming Pocky, of course).
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
@Reckless: Enjoy it. It is a fabulous place and not crowded at all. Best time to travel in Japan. Got back last weekend. Be sure to eat Uji kakigori and other Uji products to support the economy there.
ShinkansenCaboose
Numbers looking better and better daily. Travel and support the moms and pops and tourism businesses.
@Dvd Your response makes no sense. Why would he eat kid candy on a shinkansen when there is nice bento available.
umbrella
So glad it’s all over and we can go back to our normal lives like 2 years ago.