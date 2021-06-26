Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 534 new coronavirus cases

5 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 534 new coronavirus cases, down 28 from Friday.

People in their 20s (159 cases), their 30s (98) and 40s (77) accounted for the highest numbers.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 37, down one from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 577, down 13 from Friday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.





534! Let's remember this and compare it with last week or two weeks ago. On the 18th it was 453 - agreed one day difference, but still.

3 ( +5 / -2 )

This Tokyo Reports .... Headline will be interesting after 1 month.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Whatever goes up must come down the J gov't said...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Severe cases dropping sharply nationwide, looks like the vaccines for the elderly are working and most cases are younger people. we are nearing the end now, may be slight ups and downs but nothing serious, we’ve got this beat, let’s enjoy the summer

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

The 12th 467 cases

The 18th 388 cases

Today 534

That is 67 more than 2 weeks ago and 146 more than last week.

Infection rate of over 6% consistently.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

