Tokyo reports 534 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 534 new coronavirus cases, down 28 from Friday.
People in their 20s (159 cases), their 30s (98) and 40s (77) accounted for the highest numbers.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 37, down one from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 577, down 13 from Friday.
Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
5 Comments
klausdorth
534! Let's remember this and compare it with last week or two weeks ago. On the 18th it was 453 - agreed one day difference, but still.
BackpackingNepal
This Tokyo Reports .... Headline will be interesting after 1 month.
LifeAlertAus
Whatever goes up must come down the J gov't said...
falseflagsteve
Severe cases dropping sharply nationwide, looks like the vaccines for the elderly are working and most cases are younger people. we are nearing the end now, may be slight ups and downs but nothing serious, we’ve got this beat, let’s enjoy the summer
Antiquesaving
The 12th 467 cases
The 18th 388 cases
Today 534
That is 67 more than 2 weeks ago and 146 more than last week.
Infection rate of over 6% consistently.