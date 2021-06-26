Tokyo reports 534 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 534 new coronavirus cases, down 28 from Friday.

People in their 20s (159 cases), their 30s (98) and 40s (77) accounted for the highest numbers.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 37, down one from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 577, down 13 from Friday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

