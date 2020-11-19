Tokyo reports 534 new coronavirus cases as Japan goes on maximum alert

Tokyo's new coronavirus cases on Thursday topped 500 for the first time since the pandemic began, with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga saying Japan is on "maximum alert" and calling on people to do all they can to prevent infections.
The capital reported 534 cases, the second straight day that cases in Tokyo hit a daily record. The number is the result of 8,600 tests on Nov 16.
The highest number of cases were people in their 20s (130), followed by 110 in their 30s and 96 in their 40s. Among those hospitalized, 38 have developed serious symptoms, one down from Wednesday, according to the local government.
Suga told reporters he wants people to wear face masks at restaurants as much as possible, taking them off only briefly to eat and drink, to reduce the infection risk.
Suga also said he has instructed Yasutoshi Nishimura, the minister in charge of the government's coronavirus response, and health minister Norihisa Tamura to take additional measures to prevent the spread of the virus based on discussions at a two-day expert panel meeting through Friday.
The Tokyo metropolitan government, meanwhile, is expected to raise its virus alert to the highest of four levels, officials said. But it is unlikely to request restaurant owners to shorten opening hours.
Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike said she will make a final decision on whether to raise the alert level following a meeting of experts on Thursday.
The metropolitan government's highest level warns that infections are "spreading." The level four alert was last in place in the capital on Sept. 10, when it was lowered to the current level three, meaning that infections are "starting to spread."
But its alert system merely reflects the latest infection situation in the capital and has no binding force, including business closure restrictions.
In the week through Wednesday, the capital's rolling average for the number of new daily infections stood at 335, jumping from 169.3 as of Nov. 1 and nearing the peak of 346.1 registered on Aug 5.
Medical experts have described the resurgence as a third wave of infections, saying one of the major causes is the arrival of cooler temperatures and people spending more time indoors without enough ventilation.
There has also been a rapid rise of cluster infections outside urban areas, such as in Hokkaido which is expected to report more than 240 cases Thursday.
- External Link
- https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/
48 Comments
Cricky
Maximum? Is that another urge? What actual steps Being taken that in anyway be considered are maximum? Think he is starting to worry tax payers might die off at a faster rate, limiting his retirement fund. A moment of clarity at about 60 sit ups perhaps.
Takara
it really doesn' t matter. No matter what the level is unless it's lockdown nothing really change.
Ego Sum Lux Mundi
What a pathetic empty suit this so-called "leader" is. A natural born bureaucrat, dour, joyless, gray and zero inspiration. He just got the job because it was "his faction's turn" according to the internal rules of the opaque and thoroughly corrupted LDP.
He will lead Japan off a cliff, then retire to a big fat pension, enka, golf and sake.
marcelito
Japan is on maximum alert - just another empty air bubble from a J-PM , first Abe now Suga....no concrete step by step plan to combat the rise mentioned at all. Just repeating the same old perpetually , telling Nishimura to take "additional measures ", asking people to keep wearing masks, urging more "caution" and " co-operation ". Same things that have been asked a hundred times and obviously are not sufficiently working. Pathetic.
AG
Maximum Alert without specifying concrete measures is like making Sushi without rice.
JeffLee
"Maximum alert" means sitting down and discussing the problem, judging by this article.
noriahojanen
Warnings do not have to be applied nationwide randomly, but should be made specifically to high risk areas. I think that the vast majority of Japanese have been behaving quite well, in accordance with prevetion guideline (some do so even at expense of their livelihood). Some regions across the country are almost the same as NZ or Taiwan in terms of cases and deaths despite larger size of local population.
Beware that corona fatigue or side-effects of unreasonably tighter measures and paternalistic approaches are also threatening many lives.
Sven Asai
The amount of viruses in the room would be the same , but then not released constantly at lower rates , but at higher rates in intervals when taking the masks off and moving on back. Isn’t that a clear to see logic?
expat
"Maximum alert" means the need for more agendaless meetings.
Comment, he wrote
I feel like the gov. are just placing emphasis on “wearing a mask.” Granted, it’s a preventative measure but what about advising on other measures? Wearing a mask will not simply rid the world of corona.
wanderlust
What actually is 'Maximum Alert?'
Bars close at 1900 instead of 2000?
People stand 2.5m apart instead of 1.5m?
Do tell....
Mocheake
They have that "maximum alert" sign in the train stations and on the digital signboards in the trains but all I ever see are commuters and the train cleaners. This has the same feel. All talk no action.
HBJ
This is nothing but platitudes. What has changed since yesterday, or the day before, or last week? The gov is still promoting the Go To Travel campaign - actively encouraging people to travel across prefectures even while we've apparently moved to 'maximum alert'. It's absolutely farcical. I mean, come on Suga, could it possibly be partly due to Go To Travel?
Advising people to stay within their own prefecture, or city where possible, and only traveling when absolutely necessary is surely part of 'maximum alert'.
Ah, this is what he's talking about. 'Japan on maximum alert' means he's instructed someone to have meetings until Friday. There we go. The country can rest easy now. The government is having meetings.
I guess we'll have to wait until late Friday afternoon to find out what all these sage people have finally decided to do to fight the latest surge in cases. And even then I bet the steps won't come into effect until Monday morning.
It keeps spreading. They aren't testing enough. They have no idea of the real situation.
Zoroto
You are right, everywhere but Shikoku. Lol.
Dave
This is so funny, Max Alert, but don't for get to book your travel and get a big discount and GoToMoney to spent on 2000 yen bottle of beer at the hotels'
Zoroto
Tuesday morning. Monday is a holiday, so one last hurrah of Go To Travel and Go To Eat.
Zoroto
There will be a reprieve. This is a long weekend, so 3 days of 1000+ tests per day, compared to the usual 2.
marcelito
This is a long weekend, so 3 days of 1000+ tests per day, compared to the usual 2.
Indeed , like clockwork , looking forward to the weekly recycled headlines about Tokyo numbers dropping under 3 -400 for first time in x days.
Kitchener Leslie
The experts are back on the case = More meetings with a group of salarymen in suits bobbing their heads and tooth sucking.
Useless.
Luddite
Maximum alert - what does that mean? It appears to mean subsiding big businesses by encouraging people to eat out and travel internally; it appears to mean asking people to wear masks, but not legislating for genuinely effective actions; it appears to mean blaming foreigners for the spread of the virus but ensuring the Olympics happen at all costs.
The situation in Japan is a joke, I have people from home asking me if we’ve already had the vaccine because of all the reports coming out claiming the Olympics will happen.
egads man!
I wonder how many meetings it took to come up with this decision.
Aly Rustom
Agree with the majority of people here. Just more hot air from an Abe clone.
kurisupisu
How can I be on ‘maximum alert’ as I go to eat and travel-doing more than two actions at one time is impossible!
shogun36
Is this more JANGLESH or ENGRISH?
Kinda like the baseball "Climax" Series
(fun fact, climax means the final, which its not......shhhhhh)
the first wave never ended. (...........shhhhhhhhh)
Hey Suga, cut the crap.
Start using your police forces and have them you know, enforce some laws or something. Close bars and gyms. Start fining joggers without masks and loiterers around the stations. Grow a pair of..............and do something realistic!
Leo
Well, the USA has over 100,000 a day. 500 is no problem.
Reckless
Test and you shall find. Glad this isn't Ebola or I would be scared. My 80+ aunt in the States had it and only mild symptoms.
Aaron Hassan
"Well, the USA has over 100,000 a day. 500 is no problem."
Well, do you want to compare daily tests too?
Wakarimasen
Shut it all down.
shogun36
That crooked politician makes 100,000 a week. I make 500, no problem..........
Reckless
Good comment, except for Amazon delivery guy.
smithinjapan
Is maximum alert higher than highest alert? Is it the same state of doing nothing?
Mickelicious
Oh fup! Stay safe, people!
Fanny Greene
hi smith
It's the highest maximum alert allowable, by the minimum unenforceable standards allowed legally ;)
expat
Perfect photo for a caption contest, though...
carpslidy
Australia has 25 cases and they imprison a whole city.
Japan 2000 and we get asked to eat quietly.
Thank you Suga for letting us decide individually how we live our lifes.
Wouldn't want to live anywhere else!
vanityofvanities
I have to hurry to sell my stocks.
Bernard Marx
Maximum alert = carry on as if nothing is happening?
leighkf
The covid situation allows us to vividly view cultural differences by govts and peeps around the world....
In japan it's lots of talk and little action. Raising the "alert level" has little impact on peoples behavior and business as usual for the most part as the Summer Games must Go on....
starpunk
This is 'maximum alert'? In my home state of Ohio we're getting 7000 new cases a day! Tokyo beings the largest city on Earth is handling this much better than the US is right now.
marcelito
Compare Suga,s " maximum alert "empty slogan and thumb twiddling to the response of South Australian authorities to an outbreak of 20 cases in Adelaide in the other JT article. Contrast could not be starker.
HenryK
Maximum alert means just flip the red light switch at Tokyo government building. haha
Moskollo
Who is going to restaurants with this thing going around? He needs to stop making sound bites, stop air travel from Europe and China and cancel this go to campaign which is just spreading covid around the country. This is not over yet.
kyronstavic
If they test more people, they're going to get more positives, real or false. The really important numbers are hospitalisations and deaths. And the bigger the gap between "cases" and hospitalisations + deaths, the less terrifying it is.
i@n
Yep, it's just to alert people
blahblah222
Japan national government just talk, but zero action. They are still encouraging people to use Go To on this 3 day weekend.
While Go To campaign is very well funded, hospitals/health care services only got 1/3 of the money as the go to campaign. If Dentsu doesn't stand to make billions, then nothing will be done.
Also, keep in mind that people who paid for their own tests, even if they are positive, does not get reflected in the numbers.
https://news.yahoo.co.jp/pickup/6376935
As it is very difficult to get a free test due to strict definitions of symptoms as well as being a "close contact" (if you been wearing a mask, you are not qualified as a "close contact"), even the numbers validated by tests should be much higher than what's reported here, not to mention the many people who are unable to access testing.
dagon
Coming to Tokyo in 2007 I saw signs in Japanese saying we are on "Maximum alert" because of terrorism. Still see these yellowing signs today. Only signs of "alertness" I saw were checking the IDs of anyone who seemed off-white.
I expect similar levels of alertness here.
Haaa Nemui
Just an interesting observation... people are criticizing the government (rightfully I believe)... but not one person has defended them using “China virus”... hmmmmm.
El Rata
Interesting, how most westerners crave for those nanny states of the west. Here in Japan you take your own decisions, and measure the risk by yourself. Some people don't deserve the freedom this country (the greatest on earth, I might add) gives to them. 500 cases in the largest metropoli in the world and not even 2000 deaths overall, I'd say we're doing pretty well.
Nihonview
Here comes the PHDs working at Nova. Giving medical advice.
blahblah222
Because it is next to impossible to get a test in Japan, unless you pay 30,000-40,000 yen, which is also one of the highest in the world. Tokyo just reports 500, but tests less than 1/1000 than any other developed country, and access to care is next to impossible. Even if you work with a confirmed covid case right next to you for 8+ hours a day, the government still says that because there is a mask policy in place, you are not qualified to be considered a "close contact" to qualify for a free test even if you have symptoms, so long as it is not severe. Due to that, you will continue need to show up to office therefore exposing others.
To qualify for a free test without being a "close contact", you need to have symptoms severe enough to require hospitalization/ICU.
Japan also rarely tests anyone who have died, so even if you get 10,000 actual covid deaths a day, there still won't be any reports. When you have policies that actively suppress testing and reporting, comparing Japan numbers to any other country's number is unfair.