Tokyo reports 534 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 1,632

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 534 new coronavirus cases, down 28 from Friday.
The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 476.
People in their 20s (159 cases), their 30s (98) and 40s (77) accounted for the highest numbers.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 37, down one from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 577, down 13 from Friday.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 1,632. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (231), Chiba (108), Saitama (96), Osaka (88), Okinawa (74), Aichi (46), Fukuoka (40), Tochigi (37), Shizuoka (36) and Hyogo (34).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 29.
klausdorth
534! Let's remember this and compare it with last week or two weeks ago. On the 18th it was 453 - agreed one day difference, but still.
BackpackingNepal
This Tokyo Reports .... Headline will be interesting after 1 month.
LifeAlertAus
Whatever goes up must come down the J gov't said...
Antiquesaving
The 12th 467 cases
The 18th 388 cases
Today 534
That is 67 more than 2 weeks ago and 146 more than last week.
Infection rate of over 6% consistently.
Objective
@Antiquesaving Infection rate of over 6% consistently.
Infection rate can only be known if massive random testing was present in Japan. Because they only test the symptomatic, this 6% cannot be called the infection rate.
tamanegi
Good work Tokyo. These numbers seem to have plateaued. The Olympic bound by emotion for the people of Tohoku and the new light of the world post Covid19 can be safety.
falseflagsteve
Wish some could tell the difference between cases, severe cases and deaths. It would make discussions much easier. Anyway it’s all under control and life will be normal soon.
Life has been nearly normal for us all the whole time unlike many countries and for that we should be thankful. I’m not trying to put a positive spin on my posts just a realistic view from a rational person who is out and about on a daily basis.
Tora
Probably had it. Asymptomatic, probably. Otherwise I am a miracle in what is the Covid-19 cesspool of Japan.
blvtzpk
Which begs the question, why do you feel the need to post here every day and tell us how wonderfully normal life is for you?
Do you think these posts make any difference? Do you think these posts change people’s minds?
It’s like someone knocking on my door once a day telling me that if I opened my heart to [insert religion here] my life would be so, so much better.
If your life has been unaffected, well, wonderful for you and enjoy it. However, keep your self-righteous preaching to yourself.