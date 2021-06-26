Tokyo reports 534 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 1,632

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 534 new coronavirus cases, down 28 from Friday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 476.

People in their 20s (159 cases), their 30s (98) and 40s (77) accounted for the highest numbers.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 37, down one from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 577, down 13 from Friday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 1,632. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (231), Chiba (108), Saitama (96), Osaka (88), Okinawa (74), Aichi (46), Fukuoka (40), Tochigi (37), Shizuoka (36) and Hyogo (34).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 29.

