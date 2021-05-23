Tokyo reports 535 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 4,046

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 535 new coronavirus cases, down 67 from Saturday.
The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 649.4.
People in their 20s (163 cases) and their 30s (90) accounted for the highest numbers, while 81 cases were aged 60 and over.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 61, down one from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 1,304, up one from Saturday.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 4,046. Hokkaido Prefecture had the most cases for the second day in a row with 605, followed by Tokyo, Aichi (431), Osaka (274), Kanagawa (266), Fukuoka (262), Saitama (165), Hiroshima (160), Okinawa (156), Hyogo (111), Chiba (84), Okayama (83), Shizuoka (69), Toyama (64), Gifu (62), Kyoto (60), Gunma (58), Yamaguchi (55), Ibaraki (53), Kumamoto (49) and Nagano (38.
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 62.
Auxchanel
Oh great! Numbers will be so low that soon there won’t be any need for the vaccine rollout. Why spend public cash on that when you could be putting that into IOC’s bellies?
Was this their secret strategy all this time?
Reckless
I was at a big park today in Tokyo. It was absolutely packed with kids and parents enjoying sunny weather. Much better mood than last year. Bring on the vaccines please.
klausdorth
This won't be the end! Those darned numbers! I hope it will continue decreasing, but I got my doubts.
HBJ
These daily reports mean nothing if you don't report the number of tests conducted.
535 positive in Tokyo today - was that from 540 tests, or 15,000?
Surely it's a journalistic standard to provide all the core available facts on a given story.
Antiquesaving
@HBJ
As we have seen over the past few weeks the positive to test ratio has been regularly around 10% positive.
Approx 10,000 tested got approx 1,000 positive
8,000 tested, 800 positive
6,000 tested got 600 positive
So we can expect that once the number of tests is published sometime in the next 2 days to see just around 6,000 or lower tested.
This has been the pattern and every weekend they lower testing only for the number of tests to go up by mid week and the positive cases do the same.
The idea that some try to say the testing is lower on certain days because fewer people are sick makes no sense unless bthe covid virus for some reason takes every weekend off.
Oxycodin
Again.........61 hospitalized.... in Tokyo.... what??? Really??? And... every one has no access to medical support...how stupid
Akula
Nice to see numbers tracking lower. Ehime one new case today.
With the vaccine rollout starting to pick up pace (albeit more slowly than everyone would have wanted), Japan has now seen the worst of COVID-19. Recoveries have exceeded new cases for several days in a row now, and that is set to continue.
The light at the end of the tunnel is here.
Zoroto
You are right. Now it's only going to take 5 years instead of 6 to vaccinate all the people in Japan. It's a huge improvement, meaning we may only have 20 waves and 20 SOE's instead of 24.
Antiquesaving
Of course they are lower, didn't you know it is the weekend, covid-19 takes the weekend off or at least it has every weekend out up to now.
Covid will be back on Monday bright and relaxed from his weekend off.
Zoroto
Is that out of 1 test, i.e 100% positive rate?
Pim
@antiquesaving
I generally agree with your posts but there are two things that are bugging me:you say 10% positive rate, the official page for Tokyo gives 5.4%, declining from 10% a few weeks ago
https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/
Indicator 4You say the government decreases the number of tests but 95% of tests are done by private hospitals. So it is these tests that account for most of the drop.
Why is the number of these private tests declining?
Either there is a voluntary or involuntary bottleneck in the reporting chain or fewer people are getting tested.
Any idea?
klausdorth
Akula, did you see the number of tests performed let's say on Friday? I can tell you - roughly 40. And I know of 4 confirmed just for Matsuyama! Will never trust the official count!
klausdorth
I should have added tests for Ehime, sorry and thanks for the downvote!
HBJ
@Antiquesaving - thanks for the reply.
I’m aware of the number of tests, and the general positive rate - the point is that not everyone is. Any news source has a responsibility to put its articles in context with all the facts that are available. This should go for any story, not just these daily COVID reports. The number of daily tests is available (not always for some reason) on external sites, and therefore should be included in these daily articles.
If the number isn’t included, the article is essentially meaningless. The number of positive cases needs the context of the number of tests conducted, otherwise what’s the point? 535 cases from 600 tests is very different from 535 cases from 15,000 tests. In my opinion, a journalist writing a story has a duty to present the story in context.
catseye97
“this will all be over soon and normality shall resume to all our lives.”
Oh you mean by next spring after I’ve finally had my two shots. Yep, real soon.
blvtzpk
falseflagsteve
Osaka numbers fell sharply! No reason to continue he SOE here after May 31st. We need businesses up and running again and the world famous Kitchen of Japan eateries open. The job is almost complete in this area, though other places need more time.
as_the_crow_flies
Trouble with that is, coronavirus' job is a way from complete yet, and if they are stupid enough to repeat these half @ ssed measures in Osaka yet again, coronavirus will just turn around and carry on doing what it does best, and before you know it, Osaka will be back where it started. Just give your health workers a breather, and heed their calls to really get the current outbreak down to a reasonable baseline before gradually easing up on restrictions.
John Noun
People must have stopped eating with foreigners.
Oxycodin
Oxycodin
SlumLord
This is crazy how did nagano have less cases than Tokyo!! I demand a recount.