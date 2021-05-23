Tokyo reports 535 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 4,046

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 535 new coronavirus cases, down 67 from Saturday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 649.4.

People in their 20s (163 cases) and their 30s (90) accounted for the highest numbers, while 81 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 61, down one from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 1,304, up one from Saturday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 4,046. Hokkaido Prefecture had the most cases for the second day in a row with 605, followed by Tokyo, Aichi (431), Osaka (274), Kanagawa (266), Fukuoka (262), Saitama (165), Hiroshima (160), Okinawa (156), Hyogo (111), Chiba (84), Okayama (83), Shizuoka (69), Toyama (64), Gifu (62), Kyoto (60), Gunma (58), Yamaguchi (55), Ibaraki (53), Kumamoto (49) and Nagano (38.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 62.





