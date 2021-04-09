Tokyo reports 537 coronavirus cases; 883 cases in Osaka

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 537 new cases of the coronavirus, down eight from Thursday. Osaka recorded 883 cases, surpassing 800 for the third day in a row.
In Tokyo, the number (307 men and 230 women) is the result of 7,657 tests conducted on April 6. By age group, people in their 20s (173 cases) and their 30s (95) accounted for the highest numbers, while 54 cases were aged 60 and over.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 43, up two from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 483.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 3,445. After Osaka and Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Hyogo (314), Aichi (172), Kanagawa (168), Saitama (131), Okinawa (131), Miyagi (121), Chiba (102), Kyoto (96), Nara (96), Hokkaido (83), Fukuoka (54), Nagano (48), Wakayama (44), Tochigi (41), Okayama (39), Ibaraki (38), Niigata (28), Ehime (27) and Yamagata (24).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 20.
Zoroto
Number of tests have actually decreased since last week. So much for Koike's latest pledge.
AG
These numbers are all propaganda.
Contact tracing is non existent in Japan as most of us know through many examples at our work places and so on.
Until that changes, 300, 500, 5000 cases, who cares if nothing is being done to identify and isolate clusters?
kurisupisu
Japan is pretty pathetic regarding testing and treatment of the infected is pretty unorganized too.
Skipp
Considering this virus causes often debilitating long-hauler symptoms in one-third of people who get COVID-19 (people of all ages), this incompetence means Japan is going to have a whole generation of people with long-term illness on their hands. Seeing how many younger people are presenting with this even with the ridiculously limited testing makes me incredibly sad. They deserved better.
Aly Rustom
They HAVE to! They have to keep the numbers down.
marcelito
We will increase Tokyo,s testing capacity to 60 thousand tests daily - Y. Koike , October 2020
anon99999
Well done numbers person sitting by your fax machine. You managed to keep the number of positives around the same as yesterday with less tests. How do you do it? Perhaps strategic timing for running out of fax paper or ribbon.
And what has happened to that increase in tests. Koike re promised it just a few days ago as did some minister who was going on about its deep importance for Japan to fight the virus.
The only fighting I see is less tests to keep the numbers down for the Olympic dream.
Simian Lane
Can we call that 537.5 as I MIGHT have it, there’s a drop in energy ok
gakinotsukai
Wow the algorithm was designed to produce numbers around 540 this month.
snowymountainhell
“Today’s winning numbers are 5,... 3,... and 7. Thanks for playing. Goodnight!”
cracaphat
The herd mentality that thinks everyone should get jabbed up on experimental vaccines,are baying daily for more testing.The only way you're gonna get that is if the govt throw in the towel and give up hosting the Olympics.Then you can get the higher numbers that you've been dying to see.
Goodlucktoyou
These prefecture statistics are getting more and more like Olympic Games medal scores.
falseflagsteve
Popped to Namba this afternoon and did some shopping, was slightly quieter than usual. Few people without masks as usual. Had ramen for lunch and screens had been put up today due to Covid fears. After that went to a cafe where no extra precautions had been taken.
i find it best to live life as normal but to take precautions in the current climate.
Oxycodin
I went to a clinic today for a follow up and they were freaking out that my temperature beings 37.0. I am glad they did not rejected me