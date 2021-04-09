Tokyo reports 537 coronavirus cases; 883 cases in Osaka

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 537 new cases of the coronavirus, down eight from Thursday. Osaka recorded 883 cases, surpassing 800 for the third day in a row.

In Tokyo, the number (307 men and 230 women) is the result of 7,657 tests conducted on April 6. By age group, people in their 20s (173 cases) and their 30s (95) accounted for the highest numbers, while 54 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 43, up two from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 483.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 3,445. After Osaka and Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Hyogo (314), Aichi (172), Kanagawa (168), Saitama (131), Okinawa (131), Miyagi (121), Chiba (102), Kyoto (96), Nara (96), Hokkaido (83), Fukuoka (54), Nagano (48), Wakayama (44), Tochigi (41), Okayama (39), Ibaraki (38), Niigata (28), Ehime (27) and Yamagata (24).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 20.

