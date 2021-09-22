Tokyo reports 537 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 537 new coronavirus cases, up 284 from Tuesday and 515 down from last Wednesday.

People in their 20s (136 cases) and their 30s (104) accounted for the highest numbers, while 86 cases were aged under 20.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 146, down six from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 1,383, down 46 from Tuesday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

