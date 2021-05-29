Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 539 new coronavirus cases; Okinawa a record high 335

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 539 new coronavirus cases, down 75 from Friday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 571.

People in their 20s (160 cases) and their 30s (115) accounted for the highest numbers, while 67 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 78, up eight from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,383, up eight from Friday.

Elsewhere, among other prefectures, Okinawa had a record high 335 cases, Hokkaido 442 and Aichi 347.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.


