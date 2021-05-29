Tokyo reports 539 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 3,594

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 539 new coronavirus cases, down 75 from Friday.
The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 571.
People in their 20s (160 cases) and their 30s (115) accounted for the highest numbers, while 67 cases were aged 60 and over.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 78, up eight from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,383, up eight from Friday.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 3,594. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Hokkaido (442), Aichi (347), Okinawa (335), Kanagawa (258), Osaka (216), Fukuoka (190), Saitama (155), Hiroshima (103), Chiba (100), Hyogo (97), Gifu (63), Shizuoka (58), Ibaraki (50), Shiga (49), Okayama (48) and Mie (37).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 89.
16 Comments
Vreth
These numbers are just people who had symptoms severe enough to bother getting a test. The number of asymptomatic, mild symptoms or people who are pretty sick but with no time to convince a doctor for a test must be through the roof.
Ive had coworkers tell me they have sore throats and other symptoms but there’s no way they are gonna take a day off to go to the doctor for it. Might just be a cold, might not. That’s how it’s spreading and why it’s still a problem here.
Antiquesaving
Now that is a scary number when we know from past weekends the testing is less than half from the weekdays testing.
How is it possible that Japan has such a high positive rate.
Tokyo's own site says positivity rare of just under 6%., Looking at other developed countries and the rates are around half that.
samuraivunyl
Vreth
I went to the doctor with a ridiculous sore throat and muscle pains. Absolutely no way was he going to send me for a pcr test. Gave me some antibiotics ( er, even if it's not corona but viral, those wont work ) and some other stuff and sent me packing. The sore throat continued for 2 weeks! No idea if it corona or not and I will never know!
Kev James
Was running around Kanda today near the palace and they had a massive vaccine centre there. They were already 80 mins behind schedule at lunchtime. Was going awfully slow.....though I guess we have to be grateful the vaccination process for the elderly has started, albeit at a snails pace. Okinawa is really really worrying
SlumLord
It’s pretty disrespectful to JT’s readers that JT doesn’t include the test numbers anymore.
robert maes
The worst is to come. The US,UK and Europe will be able resume normal business ways. Meetings in person, business travel but in Japan we won’t be able and the business loss will be gigantic.
Reckless
I visited Odaiba today and most of the beach area was off limits. Seems they are trying to keep people out of the area near Olympic Village. Very interested to see how this will turn out. I hear ambulances non-stop but I am not sure if that is related to coronavirus cases.
zichi
300 universities offered their campus for mass vaccinations.
Japan needs to play vaccination catchup.
10 million single jabs.
Antiquesaving
It may not be by choice.
Toyo Keizai has not updated it numbers for Tokyo and has been on average 2 days late on national testing numbers.
My wife sent an email asking why the sudden change.
Surprisingly they replied saying that the labs have been "requested" not to give out their test numbers anymore to non government places.
So seems clear the government wants to control the narrative
Sven Asai
Relying only on seasonal decreasing effects due to rising temperatures in and around summer is not a good strategy. Estimates are, that those are influencing infection numbers only by about 20%.
expat
Are they hospitalizing these people, or just sendng them home until they develop respiratory difficulties and struggle to breathe?
HBJ
I’ve lost count of the amount of times I’ve read ‘...a record high in Okinawa’, or ‘...a record high in Hokkaido’ over the last couple of weeks - however I’m yet to see any follow up articles about this.
What is causing record high cases in Hokkaido and Okinawa when they are both islands and more isolated from the mass population areas than say the prefectures surrounding Tokyo and Osaka?
Why is the focus almost exclusively on Tokyo and Osaka on a daily basis regardless of what is going on elsewhere?
Surely professional journalists can see there are stories worth covering elsewhere?
Who is asking Suga the difficult questions, like ‘Why on earth can you not shut down the virus on 2 of your islands?’
Im also yet to see any articles on here about schools and universities closing down due to clusters. I know 3 such places that have had clusters of positives (double figures) in the last 2 weeks (outside of Tokyo). I also know of a school in Saitama that has had a huge number of positive cases yet hasn’t shut down and teachers are being forced to continue face to face despite having had members of their own classes test positive. No ‘contact tracing’ tests for them either.
The whole situation is a complete joke, and news organisations / journalists aren’t helping matters as it is them who can put the news front and center and put the pressure on the government to sort themselves out.
Possum
Have you noticed how they've stopped reporting number of people tested. It's because the ratio of tested to COVID positive is alarmingly high in Japan. Melbourne, Australia had 5 positives from 40,000 tests yesterday. I'll bet Tokyo would have more than 10,000 positives if 40,000 were tested. Better to report "only" 500 and not divulge the ratio / truth: Japan is actually on the brink of disaster but the Olympics must proceed.
Antiquesaving
I don't know but my daughter's friend that cares for his disabled bother had to pay for his brother to be tested in a private lab.
He came back positive, he has cerebral palsy, his brother is his care taker and is also sick.
After testing positive and being over a week sick it still took 5 more days to find a hospital in Tokyo that would take him,
He is now on oxigen 24 hours a day and not doing well.
If it took having to use a private lab and then another 5 days ( so fever and sick for 2 weeks) for someone with cerebral palsy to get a hospital bed, we can sort of guess what it is like for most!
robert maes
About the situation in Hokkaido, remember the Olympic test event in the first week of May. The numbers started to really increase from about 10 days after that. Must be coincidence.
In Okinawa it was Golden week that did it.
in Tokyo and Osaka it is likely they lie about the numbers since the seriously sick keep rising but it is pretended the infections go down.
If the Olympics go ahead we will have a Brazilian situation here.
IOC must be stopped or we will all be carrying people we know to their graves.. or they will carry us.
Yubaru
One, tourists are the main reason Okinawa has had a huge spike. Along with the fact that the majority of positive cases are among the 30 and under age group.
Okinawa is far from "isolated"