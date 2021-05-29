Tokyo reports 539 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 3,594

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 539 new coronavirus cases, down 75 from Friday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 571.

People in their 20s (160 cases) and their 30s (115) accounted for the highest numbers, while 67 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 78, up eight from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,383, up eight from Friday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 3,594. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Hokkaido (442), Aichi (347), Okinawa (335), Kanagawa (258), Osaka (216), Fukuoka (190), Saitama (155), Hiroshima (103), Chiba (100), Hyogo (97), Gifu (63), Shizuoka (58), Ibaraki (50), Shiga (49), Okayama (48) and Mie (37).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 89.

