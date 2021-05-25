Tokyo reports 542 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 542 new coronavirus cases, up 202 from Monday.

People in their 20s (144 cases) and their 30s (123) accounted for the highest numbers, while 76 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 71, up three from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 1,294, down six from Monday.

Hokkaido reported 459 cases, Aichi 417, Okinawa a record high 256 and Ishikawa had its highest number, 101, which included a cluster of 53.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

