Tokyo reports 542 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 3,651

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 542 new coronavirus cases, up 202 from Monday.
The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 611.
People in their 20s (144 cases) and their 30s (123) accounted for the highest numbers, while 76 cases were aged 60 and over.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 71, up three from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 1,294, down six from Monday.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 3,651. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Hokkaido (459), Aichi (327), Osaka (327), Okinawa (a record high 256), Kanagawa (200), Hyogo (139), Hiroshima (131), Saitama (128), Ishikawa ( a record high 101, which included a cluster of 53), Chiba (99), Gifu (84), Shizuoka (62), Kyoto (62), Okayama (58), Ibaraki (51), Kumamoto (51), Shiga (41), Nagano (36) and Oita (36). The figure for Fukuoka Prefecture will be added later.
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 92 (27 of which were in Osaka).
gakinotsukai
raw numbers / comparison with previous day are useless without test numbers ...
hatsufred
Some real news please- how many were vaccinated in Japan today?
klausdorth
hatsufred,
not enough, that's for sure. Roughly 6 percent for all Japan, in our prefecture a little over 3 percent.
Akula
Numbers are slowly trending down, but it concerns me to see numbers such as the ones coming out of Ishikawa.
I generally believe the government's numbers unlike many on this site, but although we can see the light at the end of the tunnel, we are still going to see some setbacks along the way.
Anyway, my prediction of 50m vaccinations pre Olympics still stands.
Addfwyn
@Akula
That is incredibly optimistic. Aren't we not even at 3M fully vaccinated (second shot complete two weeks ago)? I would be floored if Japan could get that to 5M pre-Olympics, nevermind 50.
Just checked, and fully vaccinated we are at...2%. A bit higher on first doses (7% I believe).
hatsufred
I got vaccination 1 in Noshiro yesterday. Got a letter made a phone call got the appointment for a month later and given a date for vaccine 2. Of course I am embarrassed that many Japanese older than my 70 years have heard nothing in parts of Japan. I am no longer interested in hearing what J gov want me to believe about Tokyo.
ClippetyClop
By Paris 2024, maybe.
noriahojanen
In Osaka around 300-330 for today, down from the previous Monday at 508, and the declining trend has continued since last week.
GdTokyo
hatsufred,
Congratulations! I am a little bit jealous. Good luck on the 2nd shot.
noriahojanen
Correction: (X) the previous Monday: (O) the previous Tuesday on May 18th.
327 confirmed.
n1k1
To do 50M in 1K days you need to maintain steady 50K inoculations per day .
Maybe ? Maybe for the Mars Olympics in 2220
Objective
The sad truth is even if the government posts the vaccination number, nobody will believe it. There was only 7% partially or fully vaccinated until this week. Every town and city is jabbing arms this week so that number will climb exponentially. The worst seems to be behind us.
justasking
The current estimate for Japan's total cases stands at 5.5 million people. That's because Japan is only testing symptomatic cases.
Goodlucktoyou
Luckily no new variants because we are an isolated island with closed borders.
Antiquesaving
Well let's wait and see the number of tests done.
As we already have seen every weekend the number of tests drop drastically over 8,000 on Friday in Tokyo right down to just over 2,000 on Sunday then as the week progresses the testing ramps up again, not the tiny percentage the government does but private lab testing as people get desperate and pay high prices to be tested.
As the week goes on the numbers rise both in tests and in positive cases.
My daughter's friend cares for his disabled bother who has been sick with fever all last week and he to is now sick.
He tried without luck all last week to get his brother tested through the public health centres and on Friday finally paid for a private lab the results came late yesterday and his brother has covid which means he probably is also positive but cannot afford to pay for another private test for himself.
Now he is trying without luck to find a hospital to take his brother but none will, this is a disabled man with limited mobility and no hospital in Tokyo will accept him.
Akula
Over 700k vaccinations yesterday - some good signs.
n1k1
Is this a typing mistake ? You mean 7K right ?
hatsufred
Thank you GdTokyo. No problems 32 hours later. Perhaps high temp and headaches with 2nd shot. No problems for my Japanese wife’s vaccination so feeling very lucky