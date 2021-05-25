Tokyo reports 542 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 3,651

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 542 new coronavirus cases, up 202 from Monday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 611.

People in their 20s (144 cases) and their 30s (123) accounted for the highest numbers, while 76 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 71, up three from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 1,294, down six from Monday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 3,651. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Hokkaido (459), Aichi (327), Osaka (327), Okinawa (a record high 256), Kanagawa (200), Hyogo (139), Hiroshima (131), Saitama (128), Ishikawa ( a record high 101, which included a cluster of 53), Chiba (99), Gifu (84), Shizuoka (62), Kyoto (62), Okayama (58), Ibaraki (51), Kumamoto (51), Shiga (41), Nagano (36) and Oita (36). The figure for Fukuoka Prefecture will be added later.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 92 (27 of which were in Osaka).

