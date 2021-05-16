Tokyo reports 542 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 5,215

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 542 new coronavirus cases, down 230 from Saturday.
The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 806.
People in their 20s (165 cases) and their 30s (99) accounted for the highest numbers, while 79 cases were aged 60 and over.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 84, down one from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 1,223, down eight from Saturday.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 5,215. Osaka had the most cases with 620, followed by Tokyo, Aichi (522), Fukuoka (505), Hokkaido (491), Kanagawa (296), Hyogo (267), Saitama (216), Okayama (171), Hiroshima (165), Kyoto (140), Chiba (135), Gifu (117), Shizuoka (84), Okinawa (78), Ibaraki (68), Kumamoto (60), Ishikawa (59), Oita (58), Gunma (51) and Nagano (40).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 45.
25 Comments
Zoroto
Only 5100 tests on Friday, which is the lowest non-holiday Friday test count since October 30.
bokuda
what happened to the promise of doing more testing?!
didn't they say a million tests a day?
robert maes
the choice is to laugh or cry with these fake numbers. Personally I ignore them. If the Japanese people wish to believe them they are welcome to them
Lovecrafting
They said a million vaccines a day.
SlumLord
The great olympic miracle, cooking the books at it finest.
ClippetyClop
You believe anything the J gov tells you whatever your chosen name on any given day.
Zoroto
I am sure the only reason they even bother posting test counts is because the WHO requires it.
Zoroto
The numbers can only go down for 1 of 3 reasons, especially with the mutant virus rampant:
1) Tough measures with enforcement
2) Vaccinations
3) Lower testing
Unfortunately, Japan chose Option 3, like most third world banana republics.
Zoroto
Well let's see.
Tokyo has more cases and deaths each day than South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, Australia and NZ combined, with 1/10 the number of tests.
obladi
It would be very helpful and journalistic if JT include the deceased testing in the article. As it is, this info is always found here in the comments...
obladi
*decreased
(Sorry)
Starbucks
Are the Olympics in Michigan this year. I'm so confused.
Reckless
Back to 500 baseline.
marcelito
and how many cases and how many deaths compared to other countries similar in size?
Lets see:
Japan covid deaths 11,424
US state of Michigan 18,607"
Boring and irrelevant comparisons...broken record...as we all well know , with virtually no autopsies the corona deaths in Japan are vastly underreported. Same as tests
I believe J gov is working hard for the people of Japan Because I understand stats and numbers."
Lol..whatever.
Dave
I just watch a Chiba Jets-Mikawa Basketball game and the place was packed.....They had one empty seat between them, but do you know how close these seats are?...It's a joke
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
@Dave: Any wide brimmed noses hanging over the masks?
Dee
Currently, Japan has the largest number of active cases since the pandemic began, over 83,000. I guess this information isn't news worthy.
Friday, the nationwide testing total finally exceeded 120,000. It's nice to know that it's possible to exceed 100,000 tests in a day. I'm sure the government will prevent that from happening again.
https://covid19japan.com/
Zoroto
Even more shameful that Tokyo only does 5100. Of course, it's Tokyo 2020 and not Japan 2020.
https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/
Chart 4 (Number of tested people)
klausdorth
So it looks like the infection rate is roughly 10 percent! Time to consider serious actions! Stop playing and fooling around!
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
Good link @Dee Thanks
https://covid19japan.com/
Do the hustle
Interesting how the new case numbers have almost halved in three days. I wonder if there is any link to announcing 100 days until the Paralympics begin.