national

Tokyo reports 542 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 5,215

25 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 542 new coronavirus cases, down 230 from Saturday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 806.

People in their 20s (165 cases) and their 30s (99) accounted for the highest numbers, while 79 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 84, down one from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 1,223, down eight from Saturday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 5,215. Osaka had the most cases with 620, followed by Tokyo, Aichi (522), Fukuoka (505), Hokkaido (491), Kanagawa (296), Hyogo (267), Saitama (216), Okayama (171), Hiroshima (165), Kyoto (140), Chiba (135), Gifu (117), Shizuoka (84), Okinawa (78), Ibaraki (68), Kumamoto (60), Ishikawa (59), Oita (58), Gunma (51) and Nagano (40).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 45.

Sunday reported 542 new coronavirus cases, down 230 from Saturday.

Only 5100 tests on Friday, which is the lowest non-holiday Friday test count since October 30.

21 ( +24 / -3 )

what happened to the promise of doing more testing?!

didn't they say a million tests a day?

15 ( +17 / -2 )

the choice is to laugh or cry with these fake numbers. Personally I ignore them. If the Japanese people wish to believe them they are welcome to them

11 ( +13 / -2 )

didn't they say a million tests a day?

They said a million vaccines a day.

10 ( +12 / -2 )

The great olympic miracle, cooking the books at it finest.

19 ( +19 / -0 )

I believe J gov is working hard for the people of Japan Because I understand stats and numbers.

You believe anything the J gov tells you whatever your chosen name on any given day.

16 ( +17 / -1 )

The great olympic miracle, cooking the books at it finest.

I am sure the only reason they even bother posting test counts is because the WHO requires it.

17 ( +18 / -1 )

The numbers can only go down for 1 of 3 reasons, especially with the mutant virus rampant:

1) Tough measures with enforcement

2) Vaccinations

3) Lower testing

Unfortunately, Japan chose Option 3, like most third world banana republics.

20 ( +21 / -1 )

Well lets see:

Japan covid deaths 11,424

US state of Michigan 18,607

Well let's see.

Tokyo has more cases and deaths each day than South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, Australia and NZ combined, with 1/10 the number of tests.

17 ( +18 / -1 )

It would be very helpful and journalistic if JT include the deceased testing in the article. As it is, this info is always found here in the comments...

15 ( +15 / -0 )

*decreased

(Sorry)

10 ( +10 / -0 )

Are the Olympics in Michigan this year. I'm so confused.

15 ( +15 / -0 )

Back to 500 baseline.

-3 ( +2 / -5 )

and how many cases and how many deaths compared to other countries similar in size?

Lets see:

Japan covid deaths 11,424

US state of Michigan 18,607"

Boring and irrelevant comparisons...broken record...as we all well know , with virtually no autopsies the corona deaths in Japan are vastly underreported. Same as tests

I believe J gov is working hard for the people of Japan Because I understand stats and numbers."

Lol..whatever.

10 ( +11 / -1 )

I just watch a Chiba Jets-Mikawa Basketball game and the place was packed.....They had one empty seat between them, but do you know how close these seats are?...It's a joke

12 ( +13 / -1 )

@Dave: Any wide brimmed noses hanging over the masks?

-3 ( +2 / -5 )

Currently, Japan has the largest number of active cases since the pandemic began, over 83,000. I guess this information isn't news worthy.

Friday, the nationwide testing total finally exceeded 120,000. It's nice to know that it's possible to exceed 100,000 tests in a day. I'm sure the government will prevent that from happening again.

https://covid19japan.com/

13 ( +13 / -0 )

Friday, the nationwide testing total finally exceeded 120,000.

Even more shameful that Tokyo only does 5100. Of course, it's Tokyo 2020 and not Japan 2020.

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/

Chart 4 (Number of tested people)

4 ( +4 / -0 )

So it looks like the infection rate is roughly 10 percent! Time to consider serious actions! Stop playing and fooling around!

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Good link @Dee Thanks

https://covid19japan.com/

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

Interesting how the new case numbers have almost halved in three days. I wonder if there is any link to announcing 100 days until the Paralympics begin.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

