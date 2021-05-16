Tokyo reports 542 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 5,261

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 542 new coronavirus cases, down 230 from Saturday.
The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 806.
People in their 20s (165 cases) and their 30s (99) accounted for the highest numbers, while 79 cases were aged 60 and over.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 84, down one from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 1,223, down eight from Saturday.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 5,215. Osaka had the most cases with 620, followed by Tokyo, Aichi (522), Fukuoka (505), Hokkaido (491), Kanagawa (296), Hyogo (267), Saitama (216), Okayama (171), Hiroshima (165), Kyoto (140), Chiba (135), Gifu (117), Shizuoka (84), Okinawa (78), Ibaraki (68), Kumamoto (60), Ishikawa (59), Oita (58), Gunma (51) and Nagano (40).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 47.
Zoroto
Only 5100 tests on Friday, which is the lowest non-holiday Friday test count since October 30.
bokuda
what happened to the promise of doing more testing?!
didn't they say a million tests a day?
robert maes
the choice is to laugh or cry with these fake numbers. Personally I ignore them. If the Japanese people wish to believe them they are welcome to them
Lovecrafting
They said a million vaccines a day.
ClippetyClop
You believe anything the J gov tells you whatever your chosen name on any given day.
Zoroto
The numbers can only go down for 1 of 3 reasons, especially with the mutant virus rampant:
1) Tough measures with enforcement
2) Vaccinations
3) Lower testing
Unfortunately, Japan chose Option 3, like most third world banana republics.
obladi
It would be very helpful and journalistic if JT include the deceased testing in the article. As it is, this info is always found here in the comments...
obladi
*decreased
(Sorry)
Reckless
Back to 500 baseline.
Dave
I just watch a Chiba Jets-Mikawa Basketball game and the place was packed.....They had one empty seat between them, but do you know how close these seats are?...It's a joke
Dee
Currently, Japan has the largest number of active cases since the pandemic began, over 83,000. I guess this information isn't news worthy.
Friday, the nationwide testing total finally exceeded 120,000. It's nice to know that it's possible to exceed 100,000 tests in a day. I'm sure the government will prevent that from happening again.
https://covid19japan.com/
Zoroto
Even more shameful that Tokyo only does 5100. Of course, it's Tokyo 2020 and not Japan 2020.
https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/
Chart 4 (Number of tested people)
klausdorth
So it looks like the infection rate is roughly 10 percent! Time to consider serious actions! Stop playing and fooling around!
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
Good link @Dee Thanks
https://covid19japan.com/
Do the hustle
Interesting how the new case numbers have almost halved in three days. I wonder if there is any link to announcing 100 days until the Paralympics begin.
Antiquesaving
Look at the full breakdown of the testing.
Over 80% of the test were in order.
Private labs doing private requests.
Hospitals with internal testing facilities.
Universities with internal testing facilities.
Public health centres made up less than 20%
The more the government lowers it's testing the more the private labs are busy.
Someone explain how the government a IOC are going to test the over 100,000 involved in the Olympics daily when they cannot do it now?
Pim
https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
This one looks like a good reference for numbers.
Oxycodin
Only 84 current hospitalized in Tokyo and they act as if the hospitals are crashing and overwhelmed. 84 hospitals bed across how many hospitals?
Antiquesaving
Yes that should make one think.
Hospitals are saying they are near capacity but officially the government is says only 84.
Who do we believe the hospitals that have nothing to gain from saying they are overwhelmed and full or the government whose Olympics interests are counting on low numbers to justify still having the Olympics.
I know who I believe, the doctors and hospitals, you can decide for yourself.
Pukey2
Another way to treat patients with extra oxygen:
http://www.asahi.com/ajw/articles/14350603
knittyelf
@Oxycodin
84 is the number of people hospitalized WITH SEVERE SYMPTOMS. It’s not the total number of hospitalizations. There are many, many more. I believe the hospitals if they say they’re being overwhelmed.
Also, focusing so many hospital resources on Covid will cause many more people to die, even those who aren’t infected by it. My father was suddenly diagnosed with an illness last summer, and due to the medical system being overwhelmed by Covid, he had to wait months between appointments. To the shock of all of us, he passed away this past January, years before the doctors expected him to. Had he been diagnosed in 2019, my family and I believe he would still be alive because he would’ve been able to get faster medical care.
I read an article about a hospital in Osaka shutting down its cancer ward to shift more nurses to Covid care. I feel horrible for those cancer patients and their families. Yes, I’m sure they were referred to other hospitals, but how long will their medical care be delayed because of it? How many people will pass away unnecessarily like my dad did?
Wobot
You should post a link because some people on the internet like to assert all sorts without evidence.
knittyelf
@Wobot
Tah-dah: http://www.asahi.com/ajw/articles/13979103
Reckless
I am curious what the betting odds are that the Olympics will be held. I say 75% likely they will be held. We shall know soon enough then Suga-san can face the voters in September.
virusrex
It is when you understand that this is not yet the situation experts are warning about, at this point there is still a chance to control (even if not completely) the growing number of cases, but "not being concerned about" is the best way to reach the point where this is no longer possible and people begin to die in their houses routinely.
falseflagsteve
Virusrex
id bet money that it’s not going to happen in Japan unless a much more dangerous variant appears. With the current situation and people taking precautions, it won’t be a problem like the West
therougou
Which JT experts have been warning about for over a year and still hasn't happened. Does it ever get old?
Rob
Then watch him and the LDP get re-elected because the Japanese public: A: Turn out in terribly low numbers to vote, and B: have no spines when it comes to making mass public statements.
Oh, and C: Shouganai ne.
serendipitous1
Dave
Well, um, why did you go to a packed stadium then?!
knittyelf
@serendipitous1
The word “watched” would imply that he watched it on TV. I don’t think he went to the game.
gakinotsukai
Oh the famous "japanese model" argument we had last year ...
Sven Asai
They don’t publish the real numbers and make too few testings like in other countries too. That’s not the point. I see two much bigger problems than those false numbers. First, you can’t catch the developing clusters early. If someone calls, a teacher or a staff at a senior residence, I have a higher temperature but still am feeling ok, such one is highly probable only told to wait some days and denied testing, so the whole place or city gets infected, for example. And second, if you have only such few testings, then take an even smaller percentage of those few tests for the genome sequencing to detect those VOC, you get a very wrong and biased picture of the situation, something like the B117 variant is still not spread everywhere, only here and there the variant from India , so everything is still fine...but it’s not, because with full testing and sequencing of all probes you would get completely other results, for example B117 is everywhere and the B167 is already rising everywhere and pushing the other variants away and so on, only as a fictitious example. So it’s really decisive IMO that much testing and sequencing is done every day.
Do the hustle
if you or one of your family were in intensive care on a respirator fighting for your life I’m quite sure there would be something to be concerned about.
virusrex
Yeah, because your money is a more important thing to bet than human lives, priorities are not your specialty, aren't they? Health care professionals are not meant to act on the hunch of nameless people on the internet that have deep disregard for the lives of others, but according to the best available science in order to prevent risk. Acting only after a lot of lives are lost saying "Yeah, in retrospective we should have done...." is a failure to keep with their responsibilities.
If those experts say this is a real possibility and that strong, effective measures are necessary to reduce it as much as possible, then those opinions are the ones worth listening.
moonlight mask
Because the government is doing nothing but only asking, lower number of new cases comes without extending PCR test and luck.