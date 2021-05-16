Tokyo reports 542 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 5,261

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 542 new coronavirus cases, down 230 from Saturday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 806.

People in their 20s (165 cases) and their 30s (99) accounted for the highest numbers, while 79 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 84, down one from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 1,223, down eight from Saturday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 5,215. Osaka had the most cases with 620, followed by Tokyo, Aichi (522), Fukuoka (505), Hokkaido (491), Kanagawa (296), Hyogo (267), Saitama (216), Okayama (171), Hiroshima (165), Kyoto (140), Chiba (135), Gifu (117), Shizuoka (84), Okinawa (78), Ibaraki (68), Kumamoto (60), Ishikawa (59), Oita (58), Gunma (51) and Nagano (40).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 47.

External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

