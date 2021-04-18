Tokyo reports 543 coronavirus cases; 1,220 in Osaka

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 543 new cases of the coronavirus, down 216 from Saturday. Meanwhile, Osaka Prefecture once again reported the highest number of infections in Japan, with a record-high 1,220, the sixth consecutive day that the number has surpassed 1,000.

The number (306 men and 237 women) is the result of 9,092 tests conducted on April 15. By age group, people in their 20s (145 cases) and their 30s (107) accounted for the highest numbers, while 92 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 45, unchanged from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 723.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 4,093. After Osaka and Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Hyogo (406), Kanagawa (220), Aichi (207), Saitama (166), Chiba (145), Kyoto (116), Fukuoka (110), Hokkaido (98), Okinawa (92), Nara (79), Okayama (61), Ehime (48), Ibaraki (47), Wakayama (44), Tokushima (38), Fukushima (37) and Nagano (35).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 15.

