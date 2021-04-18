Tokyo reports 543 coronavirus cases; 1,220 in Osaka

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 543 new cases of the coronavirus, down 216 from Saturday. Meanwhile, Osaka Prefecture once again reported the highest number of infections in Japan, with a record-high 1,220, the sixth consecutive day that the number has surpassed 1,000.
The number (306 men and 237 women) is the result of 9,092 tests conducted on April 15. By age group, people in their 20s (145 cases) and their 30s (107) accounted for the highest numbers, while 92 cases were aged 60 and over.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 45, unchanged from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 723.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 4,093. After Osaka and Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Hyogo (406), Kanagawa (220), Aichi (207), Saitama (166), Chiba (145), Kyoto (116), Fukuoka (110), Hokkaido (98), Okinawa (92), Nara (79), Okayama (61), Ehime (48), Ibaraki (47), Wakayama (44), Tokushima (38), Fukushima (37) and Nagano (35).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 15.
Zoroto
Up 25% from last Sunday, the only meaningful comparison.
Rivera
The real truth about the count can not be told so the people of the world would think it’s safe to hold the Olympics due to the Government,Sponsors and the IOC.then after everything is all said and done the truth shall prevail.......
Reckless
Very comforting numbers. Just a tad over 500 and holding. Olympics here we come!
Zoroto
Record 1220 cases in Osaka.
Obviously, they also test there on the weekends, while in Tokyo they essentially stop Saturday/Sunday.
divinda
Anyone know where to see Osaka's daily test numbers?
Today Osaka is 1,220, but wondering how many testes this is based on.
Gwylly
Hi, @divinda,
This is the site I always look at to find out what’s going on in Osaka. ((I live in central Osaka near the castle.)
https://news.yahoo.co.jp/pages/article/covid19osaka
It doesn’t, unfortunately, show the number of tests.
longtimenosee
https://covid19-osaka.info/en/
Vinke
Divinda, Gwylly:
https://covid19-osaka.info/en
17,452 yesterday
On April 15: Osaka 16,750 - Tokyo 9,092
Gwylly
@longtimenosee & @Vinke
Thanks a million. It’s good to see a detailed breakdown. It seems that it’s updated later in the day, but that’s to be expected from a more detailed site. Thanks again!
Zoroto
Thanks. The healthcare pressure there is scary.
Vinke
You can also find info per prefecture from the same article that's linked to this JT article:
https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
Just scroll down to 'Each Prefecture', and choose the prefecture you'd like to check from the drop-down menu.
drlucifer
The Koike magic show continues, unfortunately, the media and the greater majority of
the populace thanks to the mainstream media believe these daily numbers conjured by
Koike like a magician.
Vinke
...and, about comparing the stats for PCR tests in Tokyo & Osaka. The Tokyo one looks like it was drawn by a ruler - almost never exceeding 10,000 per day, and each correlating weekday roughly in the same numbers. Osaka's is more organic and natural.
falseflagsteve
Popped down to JR Namba this afternoon to assess the current situation
As busy as a usual Sunday I would say, took luncheon there were no partitions and nobody wore masks whilst talking.
Life is as normal and that’s very pleasing after seeing what has been happening in the West. Stay healthy everyone and enjoy the outdoors, that is the best way to remain ok
Zoroto
Was your partner with you today? I really enjoy your daily reports of your adventures with your partner.
Sven Asai
@anon99999 Didn’t you forget the approximately double number of population in your comparison? Then the result is suddenly reversed, although much testing and vaccinations there, still very high number of cases and deaths in the UK.
James Gibbs
@gooch
Thanks but they seem to have deleted my post anyways.