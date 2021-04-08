Tokyo reports 545 coronavirus cases; Osaka logs 905

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 545 new cases of the coronavirus, down 10 from Wednesday. Osaka topped the nation's count with 905 cases, while Hyogo Prefecture reported 311 cases.
In Tokyo, the number (307 men and 238 women) is the result of 10,826 tests conducted on April 5. By age group, people in their 20s (173 cases) and their 30s (103) accounted for the highest numbers, while 84 cases were aged 60 and over.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 41, down three from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 464.
Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
Reckless
Well done Tokyo!
NipponGlory
its clearly under control in tokyo abd that makes me happy. Now, lets hope the osaka mayor has been talked to and will sternly understand things are to be controlled from now on.
klausdorth
@Reckless,
sorry, but I don't understand what is "well done" (assuming you're not talking about food preparation).
A year ago the numbers were much lower, not just for Tokyo but all Japan.
545 cases is too many to start cheering.
almakukac
Well done of what? That the daily number of positive cases grew by about a hundred people week on week through the last month???
Zoroto
I am pretty sure he's being sarcastic.
Derek Grebe
I realise that we’re going over old ground here, but I’ll say it again: these figures don’t make any sense.
Yesterday: 555 cases, out of 1846 tests. 30% positivity.
Today: 545 cases out of 10826 tests. 5% positivity.
Tokyo/Kanagawa conurbation = 30 million people. Even using the low 5% stats, that’s 1.5 million in this burg with COVID.
What’s going on?
Yubaru
Right and Okinawa is still either No 1 or No 2 (today) in per 100,000 , yesterday over 150, today, over 140.
The prefecture now has over 10,000 confirmed cases, and a death rate of around 1.3%
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
And, look at all those wasted tests. Only test those with proper symptoms. Waste of time to test those unnecessarily .
Thunderbird2
You need to test as wide a range as possible - remember there are asymptomatic people as well.
anon99999
Well done mr or ms numbers persons. 5 times the number of tests as yesterday but you managed to manipulate, sorry I mean report the number of positive cases around the same. Although you have let the number of cases creep above a nasty 500, it could be worse. That number are still even below quasi emergency status, What number would be needed for a new SOE nowadays anyhow with Olympics getting close 1000, 2000??
and whatever happened to that promised increase in test numbers the politicians keep promising repeatedly and endlessly. Oh sorry I forgot they start after the Olympics closing ceremony
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
If there were a lot of asymptomatic cases, then there would be a lot of symptomatic cases as that is the standard and norm, but we just do not see it happening, so a waste of time testing those not needing it. Pure logic.
Fuzzy
Your logic only makes sense if the tests were all at random, which they are not. I don't believe the numbers reported are anywhere close to accurate, but you can't extrapolate the way you have.
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
Yes I can and I have. Laws of statistics can't be changed, at least not yet in our universe.
There would be even less cases found if the testing was done randomly, because then you would be testing people without any symptoms at all in general.
It is very hard to get a test here, so if a qualified doctor requests and gets the tests done, there is a reason for it. And as we can tell from the numbers, most of those tests proved negative for Covid-19, but probably showed positive for other illnesses of which they were more than likely tested for as well.
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
There are people all over this forum insisting on random testing, and that is absurd to do.
ClippetyClop
Nothing much is gained from not knowing, so it's worth wasting a few cheap tests right now especially with the new variants knocking about. Osaka probably gonna be around a thousand today, Hyogo cause for concern too.
almakukac
Because???
Jimizo
Testing is useful as it can help give us a clearer picture of what’s going on. It’s that simple.
It can also help to detect new variants as quickly as possible.
I think some hysterical types are terrified of testing. Frightened of their own shadows.
longtimenosee
There are 2 problems with your analysis. First, you don't take into account that it's difficult/expensive to get tested, so only people with severe symptoms can get tested from their doctors. So whether the sample size is 300 or 30,000, they're only testing the X number of people who present severe symptons.
The second problem is the extrapolation. You're extrapolating 5% positivity towards the entire population, but it is a flawed approach because the original sample isn't a random sample from the general population, but a sample of people with severe symptoms.