Tokyo reports 545 coronavirus cases; Osaka logs 905

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 545 new cases of the coronavirus, down 10 from Wednesday. Osaka topped the nation's count with 905 cases, while Hyogo Prefecture reported 311 cases.

In Tokyo, the number (307 men and 238 women) is the result of 10,826 tests conducted on April 5. By age group, people in their 20s (173 cases) and their 30s (103) accounted for the highest numbers, while 84 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 41, down three from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 464.

