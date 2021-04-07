Tokyo reports 555 coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 3,421

Company employees stand on a sidewalk in Tokyo on Wednesday.

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 555 new cases of the coronavirus, up 156 from Tuesday.

The number (324 men and 231 women) is the result of 1,846 tests conducted on April 4. By age group, people in their 20s (178 cases) and their 30s (97) accounted for the highest numbers, while 84 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 41, down three from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 456.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 3,421. After Osaka (878) and Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Hyogo (328), Aichi (188), Saitama (158), Okinawa (155), Miyagi (118), Kanagawa (118), Kyoto (93), Nara (81), Chiba (76), Hokkaido (72), Nagano (48), Ibaraki (46), Fukuoka (42), Wakayama (38), Niigata (34), Ehime (34), Fukushima (33), Mie (33) and Toyama (29).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 25.

