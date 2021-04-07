Tokyo reports 555 coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 3,421

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 555 new cases of the coronavirus, up 156 from Tuesday.
The number (324 men and 231 women) is the result of 1,846 tests conducted on April 4. By age group, people in their 20s (178 cases) and their 30s (97) accounted for the highest numbers, while 84 cases were aged 60 and over.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 41, down three from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 456.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 3,421. After Osaka (878) and Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Hyogo (328), Aichi (188), Saitama (158), Okinawa (155), Miyagi (118), Kanagawa (118), Kyoto (93), Nara (81), Chiba (76), Hokkaido (72), Nagano (48), Ibaraki (46), Fukuoka (42), Wakayama (38), Niigata (34), Ehime (34), Fukushima (33), Mie (33) and Toyama (29).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 25.
45 Comments
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
I still think Japan is fabulous because people care. Absolutely zero no masks on the train again for today. Everyone following the recommended rules.
virusrex
Now to wait for data on the incidence of the new variants. It is likely they are one of the reasons why the number of cases is going up again, but it is not reasonable to think it is the only factor.
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
@Virus: Perhaps the new variants can bring the herd immunity response more forward?
TheReds
Here we go again.
Zoroto
If this is indeed a new variant, mask+ganbare may not be able to contain the spread.
Well, I have to say, they did increase the testing from last Sunday. 1800 vs 1500, so maybe Koike is telling the truth about increased testing this time /s
Reckless
Heck of a time for the new recruits to start work during a pandemic. However, I am sure they are glad to be able to meet each other in person even with masks and cheap black suits. Good luck to them.
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
@Zoroto:
Koike made suggestions according to the translations. She is not out there swabbing noses and other body orifices.
She is doing as best as she can and I would definitely vote for in another run as Mayor.
Zeram1
You can tell that the shoestring tying guy is a new recruit, for the more seasoned salaryman would 1) not put his briefcase down flat on the “dirty” sidewalk, and 2) already would have acquired the skill of tying a shoe without putting the opposite leg’s knee down at the same time.
mandeep katwal
Barely 2000 tests and 555 cases 28% positivity rate. If there would be 10000 tests than the rate would be 2800 case. I think japan olympics must be doubted.
marcelito
Tokyo will overtake Osaka by next week. Expect more fence sitting and half baked "responses" by the zombies in charge whilst they continue to blame the public for their utter incompetence.
snowymountainhell
We had a 777, a 666, a 555... Looks more like daily LOTTO. Really, are these numbers ‘made up’?
Reckless
I predict Japan will hold the Olympics, the question is will other countries send athletes. Having another wave now also does not bode well for the following Olympics in China a year away.
Zoroto
The Olympics is a little over 3 months away. It's simply not an option to declare another SOE now, as they already have to start letting in the people in preparation. They made the choice to prioritize the Olympics over the nation's health, and at this point it's basically too late to change course.
I am pretty sure the Olympics will be held at this point, no matter what, even if more teams withdraw.
Alex Valamivili
What the heck :D 555 positive cases out of 1846 total conducted is a very high rate of infection... are the 1846 the total number conducted in whole Tokyo on that day?
Fighto!
Just 1,846 tests in a city the size of Tokyo, with virus cases rising, and supposedly attempting to host an Olympics in 100 days or so is criminal and tragic.
Sven Asai
@Zaram1. lol Yes, he’s really multiple trapped, that poor guy, as a ‘fresher’ in a company that doesn’t even know about two meters distancing, cheap shoestrings that are not holding for even one long working day there without possibility of home office work, the surrounding older staff puts their whole virus loads down to him as physical harassment and on top of that, officially he cannot even flee the place because it is not allowed to cross the road as the sign indicates. ROFL
klausdorth
I'd say more like "pachinko", the game with those balls.
If you are lucky getting an odd number combination you get even more.
If it's an even number combination "game over".
HimariYamada
Funny, how everyone now trusts the numbers.
Mr Kipling
The Olympics are being held, its already been announced. Athletes and support staff will be tested, again well reported. There will be a risk, but only a minor one. Your chances of meeting the athletes is very limited.
The thousands of doctors and public health professionals in Japan have not all signed up to some kind of Olympic conspiracy. No one is refused a test or miscounted to “save the Olympics”. I wish posters would stop repeating such nonsense.
longtimenosee
I was on a packed train in Tokyo today.
I found a nice spot next to an open window where everyone had the mask above their nose.
Then in walked in this boy about 21 years old with pocky. He stood right next to me eating his pocky. I waited for him to finish. Then he took out a second pack and opened it. So I said to him, "Put your mask on in the train and you can eat later." He complied.
The variants are here. Their proteins have finger like structures that easily latch onto our cells. They build up in the upper respiratory track and can produce a higher viral load via aerosols. Please keep your nose covered.
cleo
I don't think people trust the numbers. We all know the real numbers are higher than the official numbers.
What people find telling is that the numbers being reported are going up, at a time when the government would dearly like to give the impression that numbers are low and it's all A-OK for the Olympics.
I would like to see daily reports of the number of vaccinations being carried out.
Reckless
I think you need to consider that there is some probability that the young lady in the middle actually threw her briefcase and it fell accidentally and startled the young man tying his shoe. That is the likelihood just like the numbers above are correct is likely.
didou
Are you a mask police officer ?
Would you do the same in a restaurant or coffee shop ?
Zoroto
I can't speak for everyone, but I don't. I believe it's grossly under-reported.
Zoroto
Where is it against the rules to eat and drink, in the restaurant or on the train?
He did the right thing
NCIS Reruns
At least one newspaper is suggesting that the actual number of cases in Tokyo is higher than Osaka, news reports notwithstanding. That could very well be the case. Are we headed for a Golden Week Lockdown?
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
ZorotoToday 04:37 pm JST
Please try that again. Reread what you wrote. It makes no sense.
I ate Pocky on the train today too. It was excellent. I froze them at home first. After inserting one stick I moved the mask up. etc.
Zoroto
I don't doubt it, but I would like to read the article. Do you have a link?
No, absolutely not. See my post above re: Olympics.
stickman1760
Interesting that the international swimming federation ( FINA) decided not to hold a test event in Tokyo this month ahead of the Olympics citing insufficient coronavirus countermeasures. Another nail in the coffin of Tokyo 2020.
ClippetyClop
It's looking like it, which would be a huge blow. I smell a lot of 'urging' in our near future.
I
didou
There is no rule for eating / drinking or not in a train . I see people drinking water or tea everyday in the commuting train.
It is just a manner.
Now, my point is that pointing out people for not wearing a mask in such places makes no sense, as in risky place like restaurants, coffee shops, mask police officers will not intervene and keep quiet.
Michael Machida
Everything is OK. This is just part of the State Of Emergency Completion Process. They know what they are doing because The Japanese Government is in full charge of their operation. Have faith. ; ^ 0 [ Wink }
snowymountainhell
That’s true @didou 4:51p. However, according to the ‘flag waivers’:
Oh. BTW.@Monty. - The guy driving the first white van in the picture doesn’t have a mask on.-
gakinotsukai
Positivity rate is the number and always have been.
Do the hustle
No problem! It’s still less than Osaka. That’s the main thing. Ha! Ha!
divinda
Gonna blast past 3000 nationwide today. Probably 3200+.
Last December at this point they were planning to announce the SOE.
Jimizo
I don’t fancy her chances as the position of Tokyo mayor has ceased to exist since 1943.
Anyway, these numbers don’t bode well for Golden Week. A lot of businesses were hoping for a much-needed bit of trade their way.
Mark
Something very ODD about this photo, they are not all standing!! and a handbag is on the floor collecting viruses.
Monty
@snowmountaininhell
Inside the wagon I stand in that train, ALL japanese wear a mask.
That was related to 1 wagon of a train.
You understand???
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
The guy is not tiing his shoe. He is bending down and bowing to the girl in front who is his boss.
nakanoguy01
How come I don't hear anyone saying the govt is falsifying the data anymore? Shouldn't they be doing this right now, if they were ever doing it? Smgdh
NCIS Reruns
Zoroto@
I don't doubt it, but I would like to read the article. Do you have a link?
It is on page 2 of Nikkan Gendai of 4/08.
smartacus
The only encouraging figure in this story is the number of hospitalizations for Tokyo -- 41, down three from yesterday.
Monty
Consider stepping away for a few days if it's stressing you out.
You would be happy about that Mod-Zoroto.
Then nobody would be here, except one or two more posters, who pointed out all the nonsense that you and all nonstop japan bashing guys here are saying day in and day out.
But maybe you are right, probably I do that.
Maybe I will just stay in the back and read only. And of course have my good daily laughs.
But, if you are really a Moderator, I would really appreciate to know the purpose behind deleting and moderating posts?
Why is free speech here not allowed?
Numan
I was out today, and the stereotypical cigarette smoking, caffeine drinking and natto smelling salary man was walking around with no mask on. Not even a chin strap. The others were walking around with their masks below nose or on chin.
Like I said previously this week, in Japan, the Japanese citizens are the largest percentage of pandemic rule violators. Thus, they are more likely to create clusters and spread the virus.