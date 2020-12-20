Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A woman in personal protective equipment (PPE) walks in Tokyo's Ginza shopping district. Tokyo reported 556 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday. Photo: REUTERS/Issei Kato
national

Tokyo reports 556 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 2,461

11 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 556 new cases of the coronavirus, down 180 from Saturday. The number is the result of 9,149 tests conducted on Dec 17.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 51,446.

By age group, the highest number of cases were people in their 20s (150), followed by 111 in their 30s, 92 in their 40s, 61 in their 50s and 40 in their 60s.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 66, four up from Saturday, health officials said.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 2,461. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Osaka (251), Kanagawa (239), Saitama (161), Aichi (160), Chiba (119), Okayama (111), Fukuoka (98), Hiroshima (92), Kyoto (63), Gunma (36), Fukushima (35), Miyagi (33) and Nagasaki (23).

Twenty-one coronavirus-related deaths were reported.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Very fashionable. And in Ginza no less.

8 ( +9 / -1 )

Tokyo reports 556 new coronavirus cases

Highest for a Sunday. Previous high was 480.

But what's up with 111 cases in Okayama today? Did they not get the fax not to test?

5 ( +12 / -7 )

Very fashionable. And in Ginza no less.

Prolly Chinese. Did you see the photo of the gymnasts arriving at the airport? Like the movie Contagion.

3 ( +8 / -5 )

Trending down? Out shopping in Yokohama today and there were holiday crowds, and stores and restaurants were packed. I could see many people sneezing and coughing in their masks. January will be interesting.

0 ( +7 / -7 )

Trending down?

No.

1 ( +5 / -4 )

Must be cumbersome having to go to the toilet when you are wearing an outfit like that.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Must be cumbersome having to go to the toilet when you are wearing an outfit like that.

Diaper will be necessary. Very hygienic. Interestingly the story about Nagoya suggests they are responsibly keeping social distance and staying home.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Maybe its fitted with a quick flap. I have been wearing adult diapers since the cancer op back in Feb. It's getting better and I mostly hold it in but I still need to pee lots. I have personally discovered how good the disabled toilets are. Well thought out and always clean. I can't pee standing up anymore. My travel plans these days requires noting where I might find a disable toilet. Main stores, main JR stations.

Personally the PPE in the photo is OTT! I would also sweat in that.

5 ( +6 / -1 )

Zichi, my respects. Courageous of you to share this.

i hope your health keeps improving and i hope my comments helps you have a good Christmas, feeling supported by some strangers

4 ( +4 / -0 )

@Zichi: You will do fine. Can tell by your thinking and positive comments.

The special toilets here are amazing, but not all trin stations have them, so make some phone calls before traveling.

Saw very little shopping in my travels today from Machida down to Fujisawa and KataseEnoshima, then back up through Kugenuma Kaigan. However, I am into the ocean too but way too many surfers not caring about social distancing while on shore, no masks, and just chill. We are that way though. Live the moments.

It is the runners panting and brushing up to me without masks that urk me. Why can't they run on streets in bike lanes?

5 ( +5 / -0 )

I love the pastel blue color.

But the blue doesn't match with the red coat.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

