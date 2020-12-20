Tokyo reports 556 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 2,496

A woman in personal protective equipment (PPE) walks in Tokyo's Ginza shopping district. Tokyo reported 556 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday.

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 556 new cases of the coronavirus, down 180 from Saturday. The number is the result of 9,149 tests conducted on Dec 17.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 51,446.

By age group, the highest number of cases were people in their 20s (150), followed by 111 in their 30s, 92 in their 40s, 61 in their 50s and 40 in their 60s.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 66, four up from Saturday, health officials said.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 2,496. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Osaka (251), Kanagawa (239), Saitama (161), Aichi (160), Chiba (119), Okayama (111), Fukuoka (98), Hiroshima (92), Kyoto (63), Gunma (36), Fukushima (35), Miyagi (33) and Nagasaki (23).

Thirty-six coronavirus-related deaths were reported.

External Link

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/

© Japan Today